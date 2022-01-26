By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After a pair of votes and over an hour of debate, the Caledonia School Board updated their COVID-19 policy on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke brought a sample policy to the meeting, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It’s all up to you guys, what you want to do,” he stated. “This is what I’m recommending.”
Masking, isolating, testing, and the prospect of contact tracing all weighed heavily on the next half hour of debate, after which the policy was rejected 5-2 with all voting against except Daniel Small and Wendy Woyczik. Members then modified the section on household contacts and approved the resulting plan 5-2 with “no” votes from Spencer Yohe and Leigh King.
The new policy states that those who test positive for the virus (both vaccinated or unvaccinated) are expected to stay home for five days. “If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can return to school,” the plan states. Upon returning, persons are expected to mask around others for an additional five days. And, “if people are unable, or refuse to wear a mask they need to isolate for the entire 10 days,” the policy states. Persons who have a fever are asked to continue to stay home until that condition resolves as well.
Those having household contact with people testing positive for the virus are asked to stay home for five days, and mask for five additional days when around others upon returning to school, too. “If people are unable, or refuse to wear a mask they will need to quarantine for the entire 10 days,” the policy adds. Contacts are also asked to test on day five if possible. A line which was added before the second vote states that: “If parents determine that the student has isolated from a positive household member, they would not be deemed a household contact.”
The final section reminds all persons that “If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.” It goes on to state that “Caledonia Area Public Schools is eliminating non-family household contact tracing. We will inform people that there has been a positive case in school and family members will determine what course of action they take. It is critical that families keep students home when they are ill.”
Other votes
Citing references from two different schools that said “they’d been fantastic to work with,” Ihrke recommended approval of a three-year phone vendor contract with Consolidated Communications. The board then approved the offer. Monthly recurring charges (including long distance service) will total $497.
Members also approved several items on their consent agenda with a single vote. Those included a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Caledonia Chapter of the River Valley Education Association on adding an assistant musical director position, another MOU with the same entity on compensation for teaching staff who will be doubling up supervision of their class and that “of another teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year,” accepting the resignation of special education paraprofessional Caitlin Speece effective January 28, 2022, and the hiring of special education paraprofessional Sydney McCabe.
Monetary donations were accepted from Merchants Bank and Mayo Clinic for use in Elementary and Middle/High School buildings. In keeping with district policy, the amounts of those donations were kept confidential.
The board reviewed a draft of the school calendar for 2022-2023 which is nearing completion. That document is scheduled for a vote at the board’s February meeting. The session is currently scheduled for Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School media center.
