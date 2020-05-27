By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A drive to serve her community and to do something bigger than self had Emily Loging joining the Caledonia Fire Department in January 2020, making her the youngest firefighter and first female firefighter for Caledonia.
She’s been on about four fire calls since she joined and though her first call was “terrifying but exhilarating,” but the guys were quick to help her out, Loging recalled.
“I’m sure it was very apparent that I was nervous, but one of the guys gave me a thumbs up, and it didn’t seem like much at the time, but it made me realize they all have my back and I’m where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “These guys are a family and they welcomed me into it.”
Chief Kevin Jacobson said he was happy to have a young person join the department.
“We’re more so excited to have young people. It really didn’t matter if she was female or not,” Chief Kevin Jacobson said.
Requirements for joining the department is firefighters must be 18 years or older, complete 120 hours of training and get certified.
“She has the same drive as her brother Ben does to help the community,” he added.
“Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this community? I grew up watching Ben do it,” she said. Her brother, Ben Loging, joined the department in 2014.
“It’s definitely a big learning curve, but if you’re willing to learn, they’re willing to teach,” she said.
Loging enjoys hanging out with her fellow firefighters and learning. She’s also thankful they were willing to take her in and show her the ropes of firefighting.
“I can name at least 10 different ways that each and every one of them has helped me since I joined,” she added.
After her first call, Loging said she felt a little out of place but with some advice from a friend, she soon found her place.
“This is a team effort. You are nothing without them,” Loging said. “You have to work together if you want to succeed. You may feel like you aren’t doing anything at first but it’s like a puzzle it’s a lot in the beginning but once you get all the pieces lined up it all makes sense.”
Perhaps her biggest revelation since joining the department is how many strong people are in her life, Loging said.
“My daycare lady, Marie, who passed away when I was younger always told us that we could do whatever we wanted in our life as long as we were willing to work for it. It’s so true in this situation,” she said. “You aren’t given this title you have to earn it. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication.”
As for other young people thinking about joining the department, Loging says go for it.
“I would tell anyone, male or female, if they are thinking about joining to do it!” she said. “It’s an experience that you can’t get anywhere else and it gives you a different sense of pride serving your community. The members of the department become more than just your friends, they become a second family.
“I want to also thank Kevin, Kurt, Jeff and all the guys on the department for allowing me to join this amazing crew,” she added. “I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.”
Loging graduated from Caledonia High School in 2019 and currently studies criminal justice at Western Technical College in La Crosse.
