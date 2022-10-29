According to a staff report provided by the City Council in early September of 2022, the city of Caledonia was informed that its staff “would lose information technology support on Sept. 30, 2022.”
In response to this sudden lack of technological support, the Caledonia City Council gathered quotes from various IT hardware and network professionals. After a two-week review process, the council selected Solution Builders Inc. as the city’s new IT provider.
In the process of on-boarding, however, the city was informed the Caledonia Police Department’s network and server are out of code and do not meet current Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) guidelines.
According to the council, the cost to update the PD network is quoted at $10,453, including labor. In the city staff report, it was recommended that the PD server be replaced, as the current system “is near the end of its useful life and runs on software that will not receive support after this year.” The cost to update the PD server is quoted at $9,726, including labor.
The council additionally received a $12,548 quote to update the server at City Hall. According to the city staff report, though this update is not as urgent as others, “there may be advantages and potential savings to do the updates now.”
This brings the total cost for the PD network upgrade, the PD server and the City Hall server to $34,684.
According to the city staff report, “none of the quoted jobs are included in the 2022 budget, nor the 2023 budget.” However, the Council does believe it will have an estimated $20,000-30,000 of unallocated funds at the end of 2022, that could go towards completing this project.
The Council approved the $34,684 quote from Solution Builders Inc. at a city meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.
Solution Builders Inc. expects to be done with all approved jobs by December 30, 2022 and the expected lifespan of the new equipment is “at least 6 years.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
