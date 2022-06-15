This year Caledonia Founder’s Day offers a fun event that will bring laughter to audiences of all ages.
Stop by Caledonia City Auditorium for a good laugh on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17, for “Caledonia’s Got Talent” Variety Show.
It’s a skit-style performance for everyone to enjoy. Entry is a free will donation, and donations will fund next year’s show and support both music and theater students.
The show consists of several scenes making up two acts. The show’s scenes include various snippets from well known comedy sitcoms/films such as “Big Bang Theory,” “The Office,” “Golden Girls,” “Wayne’s World,” and more. Performance time is about ninety minutes, give or take.
“Caledonia’s Got Talent” is performed by many members of the community, some of whom have been seen before in previous local performances. Lillian and Russell Theis took rolls in the March 2022 musical, “The Addams Family.” We can see the two again performing at the Variety Show.
Community members took part in the Variety Show due to interest, previous theater experience, and encouragement. The cast includes the following participants: Devon Kruse, Tristan Behn, Hailey Loken, Angela Stigeler, Tyler Engan, Landon Oitzman, Russell Theis, Lillian Theis, and last but not least director Heidi Myhre and co-director/stage manager Arlene Augedahl.
Myhre took the role as director for this year’s show. This year will be the first appearance after several years on hiatus. In previous years, plays took place instead.
Myhre accepted the director position when the idea was brought to her attention; she thought the Variety Show would be fun to do. Look for her and the cast in the Founder’s Day parade. The cast will wear their skit wardrobe through the parade.
Myhre and the cast look forward to seeing everyone attend the event Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Caledonia City Auditorium. The Caledonia community can stop by for a good laugh and, as Oitzman puts it “support your hometown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.