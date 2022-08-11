Hoscheit family

Lane Hoscheit, Madeline Hoscheit and family enjoy good food and quality time at Brat and Corn Fest in Caledonia.

The Caledonia community gathered around fresh corn on the cob at this year's annual Brat and Corn Fest.

The Caledonia Lions Club and Merchants Bank collaborated on this year’s annual Brat and Corn Fest, held Aug. 10 in the Merchants Bank parking lot.

Cal Lions Club

The Caledonia Lions Club welcomes the Caledonia community to the 2022 edition of Brat and Corn Fest.
B&C Fest

Caledonia locals wait patiently in line for food and drinks at 2022 Brat and Corn Fest.

