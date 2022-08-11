featured Caledonia’s Brat and Corn Fest draws in the community By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Aug 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lane Hoscheit, Madeline Hoscheit and family enjoy good food and quality time at Brat and Corn Fest in Caledonia. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The Caledonia community gathered around fresh corn on the cob at this year's annual Brat and Corn Fest.The Caledonia Lions Club and Merchants Bank collaborated on this year’s annual Brat and Corn Fest, held Aug. 10 in the Merchants Bank parking lot. The Caledonia Lions Club welcomes the Caledonia community to the 2022 edition of Brat and Corn Fest. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Always a hit, the Lions Club takes great pride in its corn on the cob. The club purchased all the corn for the event and spent many hours steaming the cobs in large barrels.In addition to providing the venue space, Merchants Bank employees also cooked all the brats and supplied chips and sodas for those in attendance.The Caledonia Lions Club and various Merchants Bank associates worked the event and could be seen distributing plates of food in a buffet style and preparing take out orders upon request.The Fest is a popular local event that is held in early August every year. Caledonia locals wait patiently in line for food and drinks at 2022 Brat and Corn Fest. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com “It goes based on when we can get the corn,” said Lions Club Member Audrey Almo.The meal was $8 per person and consisted of two cobs, one brat/hot dog, two pieces of corn on the cob, a bag of chips and a can of pop. Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Aug 8, 2022 0
