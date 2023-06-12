2023 Caledonia Rockets & Legion Post #191

Caledonia Rockets 4-H, in conjunction with American Legion Post #191 members, performed a flag retirement ceremony this past Friday.
2023 flag burning

876 worn, faded and lackluster flags, collected over the year in the Legion's flag retirement box, were retired on Friday in honor of flag day.
2023 Caledonia Rockets - flag retirement box

The flag retirement box can be found at the American Legion in Caledonia and was gifted by the Caledonia Rockets last year.

