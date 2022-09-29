The Caledonia School Board met on Monday, Sept. 26 in the Elementary School at 6 p.m. Jeff Babinski presented to the board on behalf of the Caledonia robotics team.
Though the ultimate goal of this presentation was to ask the School Board to reconsider its initial decision to provide only $4,000 worth of annual funding to the robotics team and instead increase its financial involvement in the program, Babinski did also use this platform as an opportunity to inform the board of the team’s progress since it’s conception eight years ago, and he gave a brief description of a typical robotics team season.
According to Babinski, the robotics team currently has 15 members, ranging from eighth to twelfth graders, 10 of whom are returning students from last year. However, the team is still actively recruiting and any interested individuals were encouraged to reach out to either Babinski or Mike Woyczik.
The Caledonia robotics team is a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sanctioned club and has competed in three world championship competitions, as well as won the Rookie All Star award in its first year.
In the presentation, Babinski explained that there are three different levels of competition within the robotics team: FTC, FLL and FRC.
According to Babinski, the “FLL robot fits in your hands and competes on a 4x8 foot table,” whereas the “FTC’s robot must fit within an 18 inch cube at the start of the match, but can expand beyond that once in motion on their 12x12 foot playing field.” In contrast, “the FRC team can build up to a 125 pound robot and competes on a field roughly the size of half a basketball court.”
Babinski informed the board that each robotics season looks a little different, as each year has a specific theme and a robotics challenge that varies to fit the said theme. Though the team is aware this year’s theme is “Charged Up,” it has not yet been given its challenge for the season. However, when the challenge is known, the team then has approximately five weeks to design and build a robot that is capable of completing whatever task fits the challenge.
The end of this five week period is known in the robotics community as week zero and is the first time the team is able to adequately test its robot.
After reaching week zero, the team then goes on to compete in two regional competitions. If the team qualifies at these regional events, it then advances to the state level. The team’s ranking at state then determines if the robotics team will go on to compete in the world championship, an event that is held in late April.
“One of our goals this year is for every student in the program to know how to draw a machine part in CAD software and then create that part with the school’s plasma-cam, our 3D printer or our newly acquired CNC mill,” said Babinski.
Funding
After presenting this background information, Babinski went on to discuss the aforementioned $4,000 of annual funding the school board agreed to provide the robotics team. This $4,000 number was agreed upon by the board in 2015 and has remained unchanged since.
According to Babinski, the $4,000 typically covers the salary for the team’s lead mentor, as well as transportation costs to and from competitions. However, this is nowhere near the amount necessary to support the team in a given season.
Though costs do drastically vary based on the year’s challenge and what task the competition robots are required to do, Babinski let it be known that the total cost of registration at the two regional events is $9,000. Additionally, if the team were to advance to the Minnesota State Competition and Worlds, the cost of registration is $500 and $5,000, respectively.
These numbers neither include the cost of lodging and food, nor the cost of parts necessary to design and build the robot itself.
In total, an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 a season is required in order to fully fund the robotics team. Though in past years the booster club has successfully raised all funds necessary for the team to compete, the team is hoping the school board reconsiders its initial $4,000 annual pledge and become more financially involved in the program.
“In robotics, students are learning life-long career skills, preparing them for the current and future technology-driven workforce,” said Babinski.
Though the board did not make any final decision regarding this request to reconsider its funding for the robotics program, Superintendent Craig Ihrke did express interest in reevaluating the school’s funding for the team.
The Caledonia robotics team has been seen plenty success in the past. Last year, in its 2022 season, the team performed exceedingly well at its regional competition in Cedar Falls, Iowa and placed second in its MSHSL district. This then qualified them to compete as one of 36 teams at the Minnesota State Robotics Tournament.
The robotics team’s 2023 season will officially start on Jan. 7, with the week of Feb. 18 functioning as its week zero.
