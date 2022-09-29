cal robotics team.jpg

The 2021 Caledonia Robotics Team poses for a group photo with Innovation Award at a tournament in La Crosse.

The Caledonia School Board met on Monday, Sept. 26 in the Elementary School at 6 p.m. Jeff Babinski presented to the board on behalf of the Caledonia robotics team.

Though the ultimate goal of this presentation was to ask the School Board to reconsider its initial decision to provide only $4,000 worth of annual funding to the robotics team and instead increase its financial involvement in the program, Babinski did also use this platform as an opportunity to inform the board of the team’s progress since it’s conception eight years ago, and he gave a brief description of a typical robotics team season.

