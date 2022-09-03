St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Caledonia recently added new teacher Morgan Palubicki to their education program. Palubicki hails from Winona, Minnesota and is teaching the fifth and sixth grade. Palubicki has some previous experience teaching part time in Winona, Minnesota. However, this is her first time having her own classroom and teaching full time in Caledonia.

Morgan Palubicki Mug

Palubicki

I am most looking forward to “getting to know my students and their families better. So far everyone at my school has been so welcoming,” said Palubicki.

St. Marys Caledonia
New teachers have joined the team at St. Mary's School in Caledonia. Front row, from left to right: Karen Kruse, Emily Petska. Back row, from left to right: Arlene Augedahl, Ethan Papenfuss, Emily Myrah.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments