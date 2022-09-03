New teachers have joined the team at St. Mary's School in Caledonia. Front row, from left to right: Karen Kruse, Emily Petska. Back row, from left to right: Arlene Augedahl, Ethan Papenfuss, Emily Myrah.
St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Caledonia recently added new teacher Morgan Palubicki to their education program. Palubicki hails from Winona, Minnesota and is teaching the fifth and sixth grade. Palubicki has some previous experience teaching part time in Winona, Minnesota. However, this is her first time having her own classroom and teaching full time in Caledonia.
I am most looking forward to “getting to know my students and their families better. So far everyone at my school has been so welcoming,” said Palubicki.
In her free time, Palubicki loves to shop. Not necessarily to buy things, but to enjoy the hunt. Palubicki likes to browse the isles and appreciates finding good deals.
Palubicki is also a dedicated sports fan and enjoys coaching. Softball is her favorite sport to coach. However, basketball and volleyball remain near and dear to her heart and are tied for second best.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Caledonia, meanwhile, recently added five new teachers and staff to its education program. Ethan Papenfuss and Emily Petska are new teachers at St. Mary’s this year, whereas Karen Kruse, Arlene Augedahl and Emily Myrah are new staff.
Kruse is serving as a preschool aide; Myrah is serving as a kindergarten aide; and Augedahl is the new office administrative assistant.
Papenfuss hails from Houston and is excited to take on teaching preschool through eighth grade music. Papenfuss will also be operating as a development director for his students.
This is Papenfuss’ first time teaching.
"I am most looking forward to getting to know all of my students and the community,” said Papenfuss.
In his free time, Papenfuss enjoys reading, hiking, and building things with his hands. He also lives on a farm and can be seen taking care of a wide variety of animals. Papenfuss is proud to report over the summer he built a chicken coop for his fiance, who also farms and recently adopted a brood of chickens.
Like Papenfuss, Petska is also a first-time teacher and is working with the third grade.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
