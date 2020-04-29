By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Massive hogs perch high on the wall of the Caledonia Post Office.
An historic lobby mural painted by Edmund D. Lewandowski entitled “Hog Raising” sits above a doorway labeled “Postmaster.” The work was one of three post office murals created by the young artist in 1939-40, and features a trio of farmers in bib overalls shoveling ears of corn from a wagon to some sedate porkers, while a set of large, neat farm buildings loom on the right-hand horizon. Further off and on the left, a simple farmstead sits among a rolling, green backdrop.
Referred to as an “American Precisionist,” Lewandowski also painted “On the River” in a Hamilton, Illinois, post office and “Air Mail Service” in Stoughton, Wisconsin. All were part of the Federal Art Project, commissioned by the Treasury Section of Fine Arts. The size of the project was amazing. Altogether, approximately 1,400 murals were produced for federal post office buildings from 1934-43, many of which measured about 12 by 5 feet, oil on canvas.
According to a post from the Gallery of Wisconsin Art, “art critic Constance Rourke, writing in The New Republic, singled Lewandowski out as one of the best young artists in the Federal Art Program, and he was included in a major W.P.A. exhibition held at the Phillips Gallery, Washington, D.C.”
As far as the local mural is concerned, “It does not depict the true picture of farming, but it did a get a lot of people to look at it,” former Caledonia postmaster Bill Dorival said. “It was something that we were told – in case of fire - to try our best to get off the wall and to a safe place. I’m not quite sure how we would have done it, but we often kidded with each other about getting out there and trying to get it off the wall...
“I frankly thought preserving the mail was the most important part,” Dorival chuckled. The U. S. Postal Service has attempted to preserve the murals which remain, and the unique painting was carefully cleaned by a pair of conservators “quite a few years ago,” Dorival reported.
Another Caledonia postmaster (Henry Blexrud) actually met the artist in Milwaukee, and “took an interest in his career” according to a column by Gale R. Buxengard, who submitted a report on the history of the post office in a hefty volume entitled Caledonia Pride 1854-2004.
Lewandowski was born in Milwaukee in 1914, and graduated from the Layton School of Art (Milwaukee) in 1934. He taught and painted, and even joined New York modern art dealer Edith Halpert’s Downtown Gallery. His works are said to have appeared there alongside notables such as Georgia O’Keeffe.
When the United States entered the Second World War, he produced maps and camouflage for the U. S. Army Air Forces. After the war years Lewandowski joined the faculty at Layton, and later moved to a post with Florida State University before once again returning to his alma mater. His last position was as a professor and chairman of the Art Department at Winthrop University in South Carolina.
Works by Lewandowski are currently displayed at more than a dozen museums, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He died in 1998.
The precisionist art movement in the United States is said to have contributed to “the rise of Modernism” (Wikipedia). It also “took for its main themes industrialisation and the modernization of the American landscape, the structures of which were depicted in precise, sharply defined geometrical forms.” The same report states that “Precisionist artists aimed to convey the geometric and psychological essence of a scene or a structure but intended that essence to be almost immediately accessible.”
“Hog Raising” may not be the Mona Lisa, but it is is immediately accessible to many who have enjoyed the mural over the years. “It used to be interesting that small children would come in with their parents and look up at that and would get a kick out of seeing it,” Dorival recalled. “It was enjoyed by a lot of different people.”
