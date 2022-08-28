The Caledonia City Council ordered a new ambulance on Monday, Aug. 22. The new unit will cost $287,000 fully equipped with a Stryker powerload cot and lift system, according to the quote from Everest Emergency Vehicles.
It will require 22 to 27 months of lead time to deliver, and replace the older of two units now on duty at the Caledonia Ambulance Service. The setup on the new ambulance will be identical to the newer of the two vehicles now in service, and it will replace a unit without a powerload lift. By the time the new ambulance is delivered, the unit it will replace will be 12 to 13 years old.
As the budgeting process for 2023 gets underway, councilors discussed a variety of topics related to spending. During the Aug. 22 session, capital projects were looked at, including plans to rebuild a tennis court area, adding pickleball courts to the mix.
That project may or may not be built in the near term, as the total cost is estimated at $95,000. The liquor store fund would provide $50,000 toward the work, and the city will seek approximately $40,000 in grant dollars and $5,000 in donations. One sticking point is that the municipal liquor store will soon need a new roof, city staff reported.
Councilors also agreed by consensus to have City Clerk/Administrator Jake Dickson research the topic of individual or “special” assessments that property owners could utilize to pay for work on private utilities, such as a broken water or sewer line, spreading the cost over several years (typically 10 years at around 5% interest) and having the payments added to property tax bills.
If the city enacts a more detailed policy on the matter, items such as limits on how much annual funding will be available for special assessments, interest rates, terms, and the type of work which would qualify would likely be included. The topic is expected to come back for further discussion.
Finance Officer Stephanie Mann brought an early estimate on the 2023 budget before the council. Although there are still many “moving parts” in the document, a 6.5% increase on the property tax levy (like the increase which was added in 2022) would result in an estimated budget shortfall of $42,915.
“This is just kind of a first run,” she said.
The consent agenda included a $56,900 payment to Wapasha Construction for work on the soon-to-be-completed well house No. 8. So the new well (which includes a generator that can run the pump during a power outage) will soon be online. City staff also reported that the well pump failure in well No. 6 might be reimbursable on an insurance claim.
Dickson stated that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has contacted the city of Caledonia to find out if the municipality would participate in a voluntary PFAS water monitoring plan. Council members will need to decide if the city will take part in the study at a future meeting. “We were selected as one of the potential testing sites,” the administrator noted.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
