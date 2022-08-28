Caledonia Ambulance
Buy Now

The Caledonia Ambulance crew walks in the Founders Day Parade.

The Caledonia City Council ordered a new ambulance on Monday, Aug. 22. The new unit will cost $287,000 fully equipped with a Stryker powerload cot and lift system, according to the quote from Everest Emergency Vehicles.

It will require 22 to 27 months of lead time to deliver, and replace the older of two units now on duty at the Caledonia Ambulance Service. The setup on the new ambulance will be identical to the newer of the two vehicles now in service, and it will replace a unit without a powerload lift. By the time the new ambulance is delivered, the unit it will replace will be 12 to 13 years old.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments