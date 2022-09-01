50 years ago, Ancy Hellickson, a Caledonia resident and retired teacher, canoed the entirety of the Mississippi River alongside with her brother’s best friend and roommate,
Mike Cook. When asked why she decided to go with Cook, Hellickson said, “He was the only one who would go with me and I was going. Period.”
As a child, Hellickson always wanted to go down the Mississippi. She frequently went over to Brownsville to swim when she was younger. Canoeing, however, was something Hellickson hadn’t ever done until college and something Cook hadn’t attempted until their trip.
Just start rowing
In 1963, Hellickson graduated from Winona State University as a physical education, speech and drama double major. She also became a Red Cross-certified canoe instructor, as it was one of the credits required for her physical education major.
Nearly a decade later, in 1972, Hellickson and Cook prepared for their summer adventure down the Mississippi.
Cook got the canoe from Winona, where he had finished his junior year of college and Hellickson got a nylon tent from Chicago, where she taught at a Catholic school in Westchester.
Starting at Lake Itasca, in the beginning they traveled only 6 to 8 miles per day. However, as the pair got more comfortable in the water, this number was later increased to around 20 miles per day.
By the last few days, they were paddling more than 100 miles per day. Because the river starts as a small stream, they would walk it until the Mississippi got bigger and they could begin paddling.
Observations
Hellickson said that, of the whole trip, “The dirtiest water we found was in St. Paul, Minnesota.” Though once in New Orleans, her backpack fell in the water and the water was so thick with oil from the oil bridges the bag just floated. “Wouldn’t even sink,” she said.
The first of many lock and dams they went through was in St. Paul. They were nervous about going through a dam but later found that they generally went in by themselves.
Hellickson also mentioned some “native canoe laws” that allowed them to sleep on the shore of the river at night.
“The canoe has the right of way over any other boat," she said.
Obstacles
While they were still up north, Cook was chopping wood and accidentally axed his ankle. After wrapping it with a bandana, the two canoed upstream until arriving at a stranger’s house. The people there brought him to the hospital, where he received between 12 to 14 stitches.
For many, an ax wound would have been the end of their trip. For Cook and Hellickson, it was very much only the beginning.
Cook was supposed to return to the hospital to have his stitches removed. Instead, they simply continued canoeing and Hellickson took the stitches out herself two or three weeks later.
Another issue the two faced was the American dog tick, commonly referred to as a wood tick. One day, they stopped early to set up their tent and started picking ticks off their bodies. Hellickson says that she personally “stopped counting after 100.”
They asked a forest ranger if the ticks were dangerous and, according to Hellickson, he said the ticks wouldn’t hurt them. Today it is known that, though wood ticks rarely spread diseases, any species of tick is capable of potentially transmitting disease.
Thankfully, their tick problems ended further down the river. But that wasn’t the end of their health concerns on the trip.
By the time they made it to southern Missouri, Hellickson had second-degree sunburns. She went to a pharmacist to get cream and used it for the remainder of the trip.
Though sunscreen with low SPF was around at that time (2-4 SPF as opposed to 30, 50 or even 100 today), tanning products and sunbathing were more popular. Neither of the pair knew about or wore sunscreen, and even after getting burned, Hellickson was unable to shield herself from the sun, as she only brought shorts. She also noted that her nose peeled endlessly, as they also did not have hats.
Making do
Trying to keep supplies to only the essentials, the two only brought: an Army Corps of Engineers map, a needle and thread, a five-gallon jug for water, pills you put in boiling water to disinfect (only used once), one medium-sized pot, one frying pan, aforementioned canoe and tent, rain gear including a poncho, around $500 cash between the two, an ax, a pocket knife, and a backpack each for their clothes, toothbrush, etc.
Early on in the 63-day trip, they had stopped at a junkyard and picked up a metal refrigerator shelf to cook on. The makeshift stovetop was a necessity after they realized it was hard to boil water on a campfire.
Non-essential equipment, on the other hand, they disposed of. Cook went as far as to throw his watch away to which Hellickson commented, “Didn’t matter. Got up at daylight and went to bed at sunset.”
Positive interactions
They packed two outfits for camping and one normal outfit, in case they went into town and people “got nasty with us,” Hellickson said, “cause you look kind of scrubby.” Luckily, people were friendly.
Throughout the trip, Hellickson thought “people were just wonderful.” A grocery store owner even once paid for their food and filled up their water. They visited people in numerous states, yet Hellickson believes that “river people are river people” and that “all the way down the river, [they] interact the very same way.”
The regular kindness, conversation and water provided by strangers may not be something readers now would anticipate. When asked if she thought people today would be as nice, Hellickson said, “It would be interesting to know, wouldn’t it? I'd like to think so.”
After completing their journey, “We stopped at the first bar we came to and had a beer,” Hellickson said. And although Cook did not, Hellickson walked in with paddle in hand. When asked if it was to show off, Hellickson confidently said, “Yes,” and that she told everyone in that bar what they just accomplished.
Earlier, a worker at a Missouri lock and dam told the two that they weren’t going to make it and Hellickson, taking that personally, was sure to send them a postcard after they arrived in New Orleans.
On the final night, Cook camped once more in the canoe and Hellickson went to a hotel. She commented on what they were most excited about doing next.
“Mike wanted a bath," she said. "I wanted to get a haircut.”
The two took separate buses back to Minnesota. Hellickson had a brief detour meeting a friend in Little Rock, Arkansas where she interviewed for their paper. Meanwhile, the famous canoe and tent they spent the last couple of months with were donated to a nearby charity.
Thinking back on the trip, Hellickson said, “If somebody had a houseboat, I'd certainly do it again. But I’d want a motor behind me this time.” Additionally, she said she “might” bring sunscreen but would definitely bring a hat.
