50 years ago, Ancy Hellickson, a Caledonia resident and retired teacher, canoed the entirety of the Mississippi River alongside with her brother’s best friend and roommate,

Mike Cook. When asked why she decided to go with Cook, Hellickson said, “He was the only one who would go with me and I was going. Period.”

canoe trip 1.jpg

Ancy Hellickson kneeling in a canoe, though not the original from the trip.
canoe trip 2.jpg

Hellickson proudly grasps the canoe paddle. However, the one she used was

wooden.

Tessa Pieper is a freelance writer. Reach Associate Editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments