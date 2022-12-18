You can count on Caledonia Middle/High School Choir students to spread Christmas cheer and sing loud for all to hear this holiday season.

Caledonia families, some festively dressed, gathered in the Performing Arts Center on Monday, Dec. 12 for the Middle/High School Christmas Choir concert. The concert was directed by Caledonia’s own Mr. Steven Munderloh, with Carson Krueger as the accompanist. Munderloh is new to the Caledonia area. This is his first year teaching music at the Middle/High School.

Steven Munderloh.jpg

Steven Munderloh directs the Caledonia Middle/High School Choir's Christmas program.
2022 cal choir pianist Carson Krueger.jpg

Pianist Carson Krueger accompanies the Caledonia Middle/High School Choir concert.
Kaylee Stokman - 2022 cal choir.jpg

Caledonia sixth grader Kaylee Stokman performs a brief solo at the 2022 Middle/High School Choir concert.
2022 caledonia choir.jpg

Caledonia seventh graders Hayden Reed and Owen Ranzenberger play the bells at the 2022 Middle/High School choir concert.
2022 call 8th grade choir.jpg

Mr. Munderloh directs the Caledonia eighth grader choir at the 2022 Christmas choir concert.
2022 Caledonia Concert Choir.jpg

Caledonia Concert Choir performs at the 2022 Middle/High School Christmas choir program.
Caledonia vocal jazz choir.jpg

Caledonia Vocal Jazz Choir performs with Director Munderloh at the 2022 Christmas choir program.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments