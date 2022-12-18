You can count on Caledonia Middle/High School Choir students to spread Christmas cheer and sing loud for all to hear this holiday season.
Caledonia families, some festively dressed, gathered in the Performing Arts Center on Monday, Dec. 12 for the Middle/High School Christmas Choir concert. The concert was directed by Caledonia’s own Mr. Steven Munderloh, with Carson Krueger as the accompanist. Munderloh is new to the Caledonia area. This is his first year teaching music at the Middle/High School.
Metal folding chairs lined the walls of the Performing Arts Center. Arranging themselves by grade, students from the Middle/High School could be seen filling these folded seats prior to the concert’s start. Once the performance began, it worked as a clever round robin.
The sixth grade class entered the stage first. Meanwhile, the seventh and eighth grade classes occupied the folding chairs. This therefore allowed students the opportunity to watch their peers perform and function as an audience member. Then, once the sixth graders completed their performance, the students then exited stage right in single file, while the seventh graders stood up from their seats and entered stage left.
“We’re really pumped to share some music with you,” said Munderloh.
The sixth grade class performed first, singing Be Glad this Festive Day by Douglas E. Wagner, Merry Christmas, Mozart by Jay Althouse and The Sleigh Ride by Cristi Cary Miller. Merry Christmas, Mozart also featured a sweet solo by Kaylee Stokman.
This was then followed by the seventh graders who performed First Footprints by Phyllis Wolfe White, Stars that Twinkle and Shine by Joyce Ellers Bacak and Shine on Me by Rolio Dilworth. Stars that Twinkle and Shine featured Owen Ranzenberger and Hayden Reed on the bells. In a sweet moment, when introducing the piece, director Munderloh let it be known Shine on Me is a personal favorite of his.
The eighth graders then rotated on stage and performed We Three Kings by Jay Althouse, Fum, Fum, Fum by Curt Hansen and Give me your Stars to Hold by Ruth Morris Gray. Give me your Stars to Hold was also a personal favorite of director Munderloh.
Once the Middle School performances were complete, the Caledonia Concert Choir took the stage. Gallantly dressed in black and gold, Caledonia’s school colors, the Concert Choir sang Huron Indian Carol by Jill Ann Jones, Deck the Hall by John Leavitt and Winter Lullaby by Pink Zebra.
This was then followed by the Vocal Jazz Choir, who sang a cappella and were joined by director Munderloh, as some members of the Jazz Choir were out sick and therefore unable to make it on Monday. Munderloh and the Vocal Jazz Choir performed Out of the Orient Crystal Skies by Richard Zgodava and Carol of the Bells by Peter J. Wilhousky.
In a grand exit, all Middle/High School students came together in the end for one performance together as a whole. The students performed Peace, Peace, Peace by Fred Beck, leaving the audience with a little holiday spirit.
Before dismissing everyone, director Munderloh took a sweet moment to thank Mr. Boler, Mr. Moburg and many other Caledonia Area Public School employees for their support during his first year as an educator at the Middle/High School.
“It’s been a lovely first half of the year,” said Director Munderloh.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
