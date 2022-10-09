Tank Schroeder is running unopposed to remain Caledonia mayor at the 2022 election. The Caledonia Argus asked him a few questions about why he's running, and his answers are recorded below.
Tank Schroeder
Age: 77 years old
Occupation: Retired
Education: Graduate of Caledonia High School
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Employed by the City - 38 and a half years; on the City Council for the last 10 years; Caledonia volunteer fireman - 25 years; active with the Houston County Sheriff’s Posse for many years; member of the HC Wild Turkey Federation - 39 years; St. John’s Church Board member - 12 years.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Several large projects are currently on the table: Future plans for the ambulance/fire barn; updating the streets downtown; well No. 8 is now on line and completed; the 10-year comp plan is already in motion; if all goes as planned, within the next two years, the new wastewater treatment plant will be completed; completion of the Pocket Park downtown; updates completed at the North Park and the ballpark.
