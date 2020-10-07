DeWayne (Tank) Schroeder
Tell us about yourself
My wife, Karen, and I have been married for 56 years. We have two daughters and four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way. I am a lifelong resident of Caledonia. I was a member of the Caledonia Fire Department for 25 years and Chief for seven years. I have been on boards for St. John’s Church for 12 years. For 37 years I have been actively involved in the Turkey Federation.
Why are you running for mayor?
I am running for mayor because I have been active in our city’s infrastructure. I started working for the city in 1972 and retired in 2010. I have worked for the street department and the water waste-water department. I was on the city council for four years and have served as the Mayor for the last four years. I am running because I am motivated and dedicated to the City and the needs of our community.
In your opinion, what are the most important issues facing the City of Caledonia? What solutions do you propose for that issue?
Including (but not limited to) the downtown historic buildings, the sewer plant , a new well to keep our system updated and our city streets. By being proactive we are able to have a new well before it had to be replaced saving the city additional expense. The seal and crack fill completed earlier extend the life of the streets. I believe in implementing a plan before the need becomes necessary.
Caledonia faces a large project with its wastewater treatment plant. What can the city do in the future to keep costs in check for other large projects?
We look for grant funding. We rely on those funds for major projects. We strive to be careful decision makers valuing the council and community opinions and make informed decisions. We prioritize what could be done and what has to be done. The city in the final stages of an updated comprehensive goal plan for the future.
How can Caledonia continue to improve downtown buildings to attract businesses?
The pride in some of our downtown buildings have already come to life with their recent renovations. 2020 has been more than challenging for new business. We have the City, the Chamber and our EDA board who work with individual business that are interested in locating here and can benefit from loans and grant money.
William Gavin
Editor's note: Answers not received by press time on Monday, Oct. 5.
