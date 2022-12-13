George Moe.jpg

George Moe is all smiles with his wood carved Art of the Covenant.

George Moe is proof that one can retire and still carve out some work.

Moe, a longtime resident of Caledonia, works collaboratively with his wife, Mavis, to create fun and functional wood carvings for friends and family, as well as replicas of many historical artifacts.

George Moe dragon figurine.jpg

Pictured, a dragon figurine, one of many amazing wood carvings by Caledonia local, George Moe.
George Moe loon carvings.jpg

Wooden loon hand carved by George Moe.
Mavis Moe.jpg

Mavis Moe posses with hand carved nut cracker dog that was made special by her husband George.
George & Mavis Moe.jpg

George and Mavis Moe pose for a sweet photo in the family den.
George Moe's office.jpg

The family den features a hand carved kubbestol that serves as George's office chair.
George Moe kubbestol.jpg

Viking ship design carved into wood kubbestol by Goerge Moe.
George Moe norse glass.jpg

A hand carved Norwegian drinking glass, made by Caledonia local George Moe.
George Moe Noah's Ark.jpg

Wood carved Noah's ark by George Moe.
George Moe cross stitch.jpg

Cross stitch by George Moe

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments