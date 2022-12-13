George Moe is proof that one can retire and still carve out some work.
Moe, a longtime resident of Caledonia, works collaboratively with his wife, Mavis, to create fun and functional wood carvings for friends and family, as well as replicas of many historical artifacts.
Post-retirement, Moe desired to fill his hours and went out in search of hobbies. It was at this time that Moe decided to take up wood carving and cross stitch.
“I started wood carving when I retired from work,” said Moe. “I was always interested in it, but I never had the time.”
Predominantly self taught, George’s journey to wood carving started simple, with a book taken out of the library. Titled "How to Carve Wood" by Richard Butz, the rental quickly became George’s how-to guide to wood carving, and he soon began carving wooden loons from random chunks of log, as outlined in the opening chapters of "How to Carve Wood."
“I’ve had other wood carving books before, but that one is the best,” said Moe. “It’s a really nice reference book.”
After being renewed from the library multiple times, Mavis eventually went out and bought the book for her husband. Mavis is also considered George’s creative director and comes up with ideas for many of the gifts and trinkets that George makes.
“One thing led to another, and then Mavis, she helped me,” said Moe. “She had ideas and helped me get going.”
As he gained more confidence and experience, however, George began to take on larger projects and find patterns more suited to his skill set.
It was around this time that George decided to take on the challenge of making a wood carved kubbestol. Kubbestols are Norwegian style wooden chairs, known for the intricate carvings on their backs.
Beautifully carved kubbestols are now a staple in the Moe house. The process to build a kubbestol is quite extensive. George explains that, once the shape has been carved, a special sealer is placed on the chair’s top edge to prevent cracking. The chair is then placed in a shaded area and left to dry for about a year.
“It’s a very long process,” said Moe.
Once the sealer is dry, the kubbestol is then shaved to its desired size. From there, it’s just a matter of deciding what you want the chair to look like. Different wood patterns are available online, or you can make your own.
The carvings “take a couple of weeks to complete,” said Moe.
George has been making wood carvings for about 15 years, and his work can be seen on display in the Spring Grove Art Gallery. He has additionally been known to make small figurines and other handmade knick knacks for friends and family, as well as enjoys making replicas of historical items.
He has created an assortment of Egyptian figurines, mostly of King Tut, as well as the Art of Covenant and a Norwegian drinking glass that was inspired by an exhibit seen at the Vesterheim Museum in Decorah, Iowa.
George owes much of his early success in the wood carving world to the Vesterheim, as it was one of the first places he found wood carving equipment, as well as met and spoke with others who possessed the same passion for carving that he did. George was even inspired to recreate a Norwegian drinking glass that he saw in a Vesterheim brochure.
The Moe family den now serves as a display case for George’s many creations.
Kubbestols line the walls of the den, surrounded by many fun, wooden figurines. A Noah’s Ark, complete with animals in pairs of twos, sits prominently on the floor. Various shelves, also crafted by George, can be seen on the den’s walls and showcase carvings of gnomes, loons, and more, as well as a very special nutcracker dog that George made special for Mavis.
George’s cross stitch, inspired by his mother who was an embroiderer, can also be seen framed in the den.
