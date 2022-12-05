On Sunday, Nov. 6, Caledonia local Linda Esch fought through humid air, as well as warm and sticky temperatures, and competed alongside 50,000 people in the New York marathon.
Panic struck Esch, bib number 17547, on mile 11 of the marathon, as her personal tracking watch died, causing her to be unable to appropriately gauge her own pace for the majority of the marathon. Nevertheless, Esch persisted, finishing the marathon in 3:1:28.
Her average pace was 7:28 per mile.
Esch placed sixth in her age group out of 2,277 runners, as well as 220th in her gender category, out of 21,159 runners. She also placed 1,718th out of 47,744 runners, as well as 883th out of 28,478 runners for the USA.
“This is my best marathon ever, ever,” said Linda Esch.
Esch’s passion for running began over 20 years ago, when she competed in her first 5k with her brother, Matt. Matt and his wife had signed up to run the Chileda 5k in La Crosse back in 1999 and had asked Esch if she wanted to join. Esch initially refused, stating that she didn’t like running and instead preferred to walk. However, Matt would not take no for an answer and eventually convinced her to participate in the 5k.
“He was like ‘well, if you can walk 12 miles a day, you can run three,’” said Linda Esch.
Esch went on to place 12th overall in womens at the Chileda 5k.
Despite possessing no background in sports, Esch discovered a love for the sport and began competing in various 5k runs around the midwest. As her stamina built up, however, Esch expanded her range and would eventually enter into 10k runs, half marathons and finally, full marathons.
“I kind of just went with reading about running and taking a lot of people's advice,” said Esch. “It just kind of snowballed.”
The first full marathon Esch ever ran was in 2010 in La Crosse. She came in second overall in womens. However, she also came back the following year and won the marathon, placing first in her gender category.
Now one of the highest ranked marathon runners in her age group, Esch has run in 18 marathons, including the Boston Marathon 6 times and the New York Marathon, now 4 times, as well as marathons in La Crosse, the Twin Cities and at Walt Disney World.
“My motto is always believe in yourself,” said Linda Esch. “Don't let somebody tell you that you can't do something.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.