Linda Esch.jpg

Linda Esch crosses the finish line in just over 3 hours at the 2022 New York City marathon.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Caledonia local Linda Esch fought through humid air, as well as warm and sticky temperatures, and competed alongside 50,000 people in the New York marathon.

Panic struck Esch, bib number 17547, on mile 11 of the marathon, as her personal tracking watch died, causing her to be unable to appropriately gauge her own pace for the majority of the marathon. Nevertheless, Esch persisted, finishing the marathon in 3:1:28.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments