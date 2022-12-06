caledonia lions.jpg

The Caledonia Lions Clubs hosts 2022 Breakfast with Santa.
Kaylan Kohlmeier.jpg

Kaylan Kohlmeier speaks with Santa at annual Lions Club breakfast.

The Caledonia community came together on Saturday, Dec. 3, as many local youth sat with Santa and joined in a hearty breakfast of pancakes, syrup, eggs, sausage and orange juice. Doors to the Caledonia Middle/High School opened for Breakfast with Santa at 7:30 a.m. The event run until 10:30 a.m.

Kyler & Kaylan Kohlmeier.jpg

Kyler and Kaylan Kohlmeier take a picture with Santa at annual Lions Club breakfast.
Lee Grippen.jpg

Caledonia Lions member Lee Grippen serves the community at Breakfast with Santa.

Santa, played by Caledonia Lions member Daren Walk, handed out little stuffed animals to kids as they sat on his knee and told him what they wanted for Christmas.

Lyla Mulvenna.jpg

Lyla Mulvenna gets her annual photo taken with Santa at Breakfast with Santa.
Reagan Hammell.jpg

Reagan Hammell gets a gift from Santa at annual Lions Club breakfast.
Taylor, Aiyla & Adalyn Tostenson.jpg

Taylor, Aiyla and Adalyn Tostenson are all smiles at Breakfast with Santa.
Adamae Wiebke.jpg

Adamae Wiebke takes a sweet photo with Santa at annual Lions Club breakfast at the Caledonia Middle/High School.
Carter Hammell.jpg

Carter Hammell poses with Santa at Caledonia Lions Club breakfast.
Cal girls basketball.jpg

Coloring with the Caledonia girls varsity basketball team.
face paint.jpg

Caledonia local Charlese Walk draws fun face paint for Paislee Schulte at annual Breakfast with Santa.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

