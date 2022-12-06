The Caledonia community came together on Saturday, Dec. 3, as many local youth sat with Santa and joined in a hearty breakfast of pancakes, syrup, eggs, sausage and orange juice. Doors to the Caledonia Middle/High School opened for Breakfast with Santa at 7:30 a.m. The event run until 10:30 a.m.
Santa, played by Caledonia Lions member Daren Walk, handed out little stuffed animals to kids as they sat on his knee and told him what they wanted for Christmas.
“The little gifts for the kids get donated over the years,” said new Lions member Amy Walk. “We’ve been keeping them. Sometimes they’re from a garage sale, some are just ones that were bought in stores on clearance. We keep them and wash them up."
Lions Club members also prepared and served all of the food at the event.
The Caledonia Lions Club would like to thank Rachel Stackhouse, the Caledonia Middle/High School Director of Food and Nutrition, for helping with the Breakfast with Santa event, as well as the custodial staff at the school for coming in at 5 a.m. Saturday morning to help set up for the Breakfast with Santa event. The Lions would also like to thank Quillians for supplying the beverages for the event.
Fresh off a blow out win against Cotter, members of the Caledonia girls varsity basketball team also volunteered at the event and had a table filled with crayons and color sheets, as well as provided face paint.
“The kids kind of flock to them,” said Walk.
Amy Walk is a first time organizer of the event. However, Breakfast with Santa has been a longstanding tradition for the Caledonia Lions Club, as Lions member Lee Grippen estimates that Breakfast with Santa has been around since 1995.
“It’s fun to see the community back together,” said Amy Walk.
