Cal Middle & High School

Placing fourth, sixth and 10th, three teams from the Caledonia High School Knowledge Bowl team competed in a round robin tournament in Rochester on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Advised by high school science teacher Zoe Lamm, this was the second of three tournaments the Knowledge Bowl team competes in before subregionals.

“They did good,” said Lamm.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments