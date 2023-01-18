Placing fourth, sixth and 10th, three teams from the Caledonia High School Knowledge Bowl team competed in a round robin tournament in Rochester on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Advised by high school science teacher Zoe Lamm, this was the second of three tournaments the Knowledge Bowl team competes in before subregionals.
“They did good,” said Lamm.
At the Bowl, 25 teams from nine schools competed in both written and oral trivia. During the written exam, each team had an hour to work together and complete a 60-point, multiple choice test.
It’s “roughly 30 seconds to a minute a question for the written,” said Lamm.
Once this exam was finished, teams then moved on to a three-round, oral tournament with a speed buzzer. Each speed round is 30 questions, with a 15-second window to answer after the buzzer is pressed. Each team has a spokesperson and it is only the spokesperson that is allowed to give answers during the speed buzzer rounds.
“I try to pick somebody to be a spokesperson who is good at coming up with those off the cuff answers,” said Lamm.
“I think the most exciting thing is when you, as a team, can’t come up with an answer and somebody says ‘Just say this,’ and it ends up being the right answer,” said Addie Fruechte, Knowledge Bowl participant.
Up to five students can be on a team, with all five competing in the written exam. For the three speed buzzer rounds, however, only 4 members can be on the floor at once.
“All five take part in the written round and then oral rounds are four per team, taking part at any time, so we can have a substitute switching in and out,” said Lamm.
According to Lamm, one of the most challenging aspects of Knowledge Bowl is the wide range of subject possibilities.
“It’s everything. It can be anything that is taught at the high school level in theory, plus a bit of general content knowledge. Most of it is the basics: literature, math, science, history, geography,” said Lamm.
“It’s just a lot of fun. You get to work with people you don’t typically work with and get to build connections,” said Grace McAllister.
The Caledonia Knowledge Bowl teams practice before school every Friday and are hoping to repeat history and make its way to state, just as the team did last year. The Warriors will compete in one more round robin tournament before moving on to subregionals.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
