Caledonia K-5 students entertain parents and friends By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com May 12, 2023 Kindergarten through first grade sings "He's Got the Whole World in his Hands." By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Kindergarten and first graders put hands on hearts for "God Bless the USA." By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Second and third graders salute the "Fifty Niffy United States." By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Second and third graders show off new ukuleles, courtesy of the ISD 299 Foundation, performing "It's Raining, It's Pouring" and "Row, Row. Row your Boat." By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Fourth graders wow on the recorder with "Ba, Ba Black Sheep." By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The fourth grade class shares why they love America, as well as interesting facts about the nation they call home. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Caledonia's fifth-grade class performs a skit about American symbols, featuring none other than Uncle Sam. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Fifth graders educate on the significance of the Bald Eagle. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Fifth graders hold their flag held high. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The Statue of Liberty makes an appearance. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Heidi Myhre directs this year's spring concert. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
