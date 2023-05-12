2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - He's Got the Whole World in his Hands

Kindergarten through first grade sings "He's Got the Whole World in his Hands."
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - God Bless the USA

Kindergarten and first graders put hands on hearts for "God Bless the USA."
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - Fifty Niffy United States

Second and third graders salute the "Fifty Niffy United States."
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - ukuleles

Second and third graders show off new ukuleles, courtesy of the ISD 299 Foundation, performing "It's Raining, It's Pouring" and "Row, Row. Row your Boat."
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - Ba, Ba Black Sheep

Fourth graders wow on the recorder with "Ba, Ba Black Sheep."
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - "why I love America"

The fourth grade class shares why they love America, as well as interesting facts about the nation they call home.
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - Uncle Sam

Caledonia's fifth-grade class performs a skit about American symbols, featuring none other than Uncle Sam.
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - bald eagles

Fifth graders educate on the significance of the Bald Eagle.
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - American flag

Fifth graders hold their flag held high.
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty makes an appearance.
2023 Caledonia k-5 concert - Heidi Myhre

Heidi Myhre directs this year's spring concert.

