By Jordan Gerard
“The CBD Shop” is the first of its kind in Caledonia, and owner Jason Redman is looking forward to helping people find pain relief and learn about CBD.
The shop is located at 323 E. Main St. and opened just three weeks ago in June. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Redman said CBD can be used to reduce anxiety, ease muscle soreness, arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, fractures and migraines. It’s a pain reliever in general, he added.
Cannabinoids are a group of substances found in the cannabis plant, and the main ones are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC; the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana) and cannabidiol (CBD), according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
CBD is different from THC whereas CBD doesn’t alter brain chemicals or have psycho-active drugs, Redman quoted from the book “CBD Hemp Oil” by Olivier Michael.
Benefits of CBD products are still being studied, but Redman explained CBD works through the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and connects to CB-2 receptors. When CBD oil is applied to receptors all over your body, such as pinched nerves, the CBD helps calm the nerve endings down and “helps your body go back into what position it’s supposed to be in.” THC connects to CB-1 receptors in the brain.
The endocannabinoid system is a “vast network of chemical signals and cellular receptors that are densely packed throughout our brains and bodies,” according to an article published Aug. 11, 2021 by Harvard Health Publishing, written by Peter Grinspoon, M.D. The ECS also regulates learning, memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature control, pain control, inflammatory and immune responses and eating, the article said.
Redman said he is not a doctor and can’t give medical advice, but he likes hearing what people are going through and recommending things that might help.
CBD products, such as CBD oil, salves, tinctures, gummies, and vape pens are sold in his shop.
“It’s an alternative remedy, not a medicine. It’s not FDA approved,” he said. “I can recommend things like muscle salve to immediately feel better.”
He noted the effects of CBD are faster when ingested, as in gummies.
“You feel the full force of relief,” he said. “I love when they come back and say they feel great.”
He can also adjust how much milligrams of CBD are in the products. A customer who was using a salve for arthritis said she liked the product, but at 1000mg it wasn’t strong enough for relief, so Redman made a salve with 3000mg in it.
CBD products are not regulated in Minnesota, nor Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved. The only FDA approved CBD product is Epidiolex, which treats two types of epilepsy, according to Mayo Clinic. There’s about 30 CBD-based businesses in Minnesota after a keyword search of “CBD” and “cbd” on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
“There’s no oversight regulation. CBD has gotten a bad name because of that,” he said. “It’s good to know someone who is doing it right.”
Redman gets his raw product through several friends who work in the industry. Eventually, he wants to be able to sell the products whole sale and create more jobs.
Feedback so far has been positive, which was surprising for Redman.
“It’s great to have that option. To seek an alternative remedy for things,” he added. “People are going to go to La Crosse and get it. I want to keep that money in town, in our state. When you support the hometown, it’s good for everyone. It’s cool to see people who don’t know anything about it learn.”
The shop also sells Delta 8 and Delta 10 products. Those are derived from hemp, not marijuana, Redman said. Delta 8 and 10 are different from Delta 9, which is illegal because it contains THC, and it typically has a “tired and hungry” effect, he added.
“With Delta 8, you feel different, you feel euphoric and energized,” Redman said. Delta 10 is the same feeling as Delta 8, but it’s about four times stronger and less strong than actual marijuana, he added.
Redman is originally from Boulder, Colorado. He gained experience and started his career by trimming pot in dispensaries in 2012 and 2013. Then he learned how to grow it and became part of grow teams that won awards for MMJ America, a dispensaries company. After that, Redman worked for Green Thumb Organic.
His friend from MMJ America moved to Mankato, Minnesota to grow hemp. Hemp is legal to grow in Minnesota, under the Department of Agriculture’s guidelines. Redman learned from him for a time, and then went to Scottsbluff, Nebraska and learned how to breed plant genetics, how to extract and and how to formulate.
He was visiting his sister and her family in Caledonia last fall, and said he liked this town. So he stayed and opened “The CBD Shop.”
“I like this town. It’s the opposite of Denver,” he said. “I pay less than I would back home. I decided to stay here, I asked people around town about it, if they’d be interested in it, and I was surprised at the positive feedback.”
