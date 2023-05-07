featured Caledonia is Dripping in Luxury at this year's prom May 7, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caledonia's 2023 prom was hosted at the Brownsville Community Center. By TERI LARSON Caledonia's 2023 prom court: Kennedy Hansen and Hunter Goetzinger; Sophie Burns and Issac Blocker; Emme Kittleson and Owen Denstad; Maggie Idecker and Mason Banse; Braelyn Lange and Jordan Tornstrom. By TERI LARSON Your 2023 prom king and queen are Emme Kittleson and Jordan Tornstrom. By TERI LARSON Dressed to the nines, everyone had a blast at this year's prom. By TERI LARSON Noah Stigeler, Jack Babinski and their respective dates enjoy a fun night of dancing with friends. By TERI LARSON This year's prom was a smash hit. By TERI LARSON The dance floor could be seen filled with people from 8 to midnight. By TERI LARSON The Cupid Shuffle was a crowd favorite. By TERI LARSON All who attended had a blast at prom. By TERI LARSON Let's do the Conga! By TERI LARSON Dripping in Luxury was the theme for Caledonia's 2023 prom. By TERI LARSON Many fond memories were made at prom. By TERI LARSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Apr 17, 2023 0
