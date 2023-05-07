2023 Caledonia prom - sign

Caledonia's 2023 prom was hosted at the Brownsville Community Center.
2023 Caledonia prom crout

Caledonia's 2023 prom court: Kennedy Hansen and Hunter Goetzinger; Sophie Burns and Issac Blocker; Emme Kittleson and Owen Denstad; Maggie Idecker and Mason Banse; Braelyn Lange and Jordan Tornstrom.
2023 Caledonia prom - king & queen

Your 2023 prom king and queen are Emme Kittleson and Jordan Tornstrom.
2023 Caledonia prom - group shot

Dressed to the nines, everyone had a blast at this year's prom.
2023 Caledonia prom - Noah Stigeler, Jack Babinski & dates

Noah Stigeler, Jack Babinski and their respective dates enjoy a fun night of dancing with friends.
2023 Caledonia prom - friends together

This year's prom was a smash hit.
2023 Caledonia prom - dance floor

The dance floor could be seen filled with people from 8 to midnight.
2023 Caledonia prom - cupid shuffle

The Cupid Shuffle was a crowd favorite.
2023 Caledonia prom - friends

All who attended had a blast at prom.
2023 Caledonia prom - Conga line

Let's do the Conga!
2023 Caledonia prom - dripping in luxury

Dripping in Luxury was the theme for Caledonia's 2023 prom.
2023 Caledonia prom - memories

Many fond memories were made at prom.
