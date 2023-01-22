Drama and suspense is coming to Caledonia, as surrounding high schools prepare to take on one act at subsections.
“I like to see the competition play out and just the suspense of trying to figure out who’s going to win and putting your best effort forth,” said Miranda Schroeder, Caledonia senior.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, casts from six different schools will gather at the Performing Arts Center in Caledonia to perform 35-minute one act plays. One act is a Minnesota state sanctioned team competition that, by regulation, dictates a cast cannot be more than 20 students large, including the stage crew. All sets must also fit within a 10-by-10-foot square, and the cast is not permitted to acknowledge the audience, meaning teams are not allowed to bow after performances.
“It’s a different level to compete in theater. To watch them compete and the anxiety that happens before that, it’s just a nice rush,” said Tricia Babinski, the director for Caledonia's team.
The top two teams from subsections move on to sections, where eight teams will face off for the chance to compete at state. Only the top team from sections moves on to state. Caledonia has participated in the one act competition for seven to eight years, with last year being the first time the team won subsections and moved forward to sections.
“That was super exciting for this group of kids to be the first of that,” said Babinski, who took over as the director for Caledonia’s one act in 2019.
Seventeen students from Caledonia are involved in this year’s competition, including 14 actors, two tech crew (sound and lights) and a makeup artist. With the exception of a select few, most of the participating students performing for Caledonia at one act also participated in the fall school musical, "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat."
“We had our musical on Friday, Saturday, Sunday in November. We took Monday off, and then [One Act] started that Tuesday,” said Babinski.
In an interesting twist, this is the first year that Caledonia will perform a spooky play for one act.
“It was time, I thought, to do a scary story,” said Babinski. “They need to try new things, and, in a 35-minute play, it gives them the perfect opportunity to try new genres of theater.”
Entitled "One Lane Bridge," written by Steven Greg, the play follows Eli, a 16-year-old boy on a drive down a canyon road. It is during this journey, on a stormy night, that Eli takes in a passenger. While driving, the two exchange strange stories, as shadows lurk outside.
“I like my character. I’m going to be dressed in all black, and I’m basically a shadow. … I like moving slowly and adding to the creep factor, just staring out at the audience with that dead smile,” said Linda Hung, Caledonia senior. “It’s fun to freak people out sometimes.”
Hung has been performing in one act since seventh grade and hopes to continue her passion for theater in college.
The Caledonia team wants to do a good job and have a lot of fun on the way, but ultimately, they do want to win.
“A lot of these kids are doing this, because … they can be competitive in something without it being in sports,” said Babinski.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
