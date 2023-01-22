2023 Caledonia one act - cast photo

The Caledonia One Act cast presents One Lane Bridge by Steven Greg.

Drama and suspense is coming to Caledonia, as surrounding high schools prepare to take on one act at subsections.

“I like to see the competition play out and just the suspense of trying to figure out who’s going to win and putting your best effort forth,” said Miranda Schroeder, Caledonia senior.

2023 Caledonia One Act

Hooded figures loom as the Caledonia High School prepares to perform its first spooky play for its One Act competition.
2023 Caledonia One Act - Dylan Schroeder

Dylan Schroeder enjoys a leisurely drive as he gets into character for Caledonia's One Act.
2023 Caledonia One Act - Miranda & Dylan Schroeder

Miranda and Dylan Schroeder perform as the two main leads for Caledonia's One Act.
2023 Caledonia One Act - Linda Hung

Black hooded and stoic, Linda Hung lurks in a wood for Caledonia's One Act

