Caledonia High School students are fostering a love for popular Midwest games.
Throughout this semester, during WIN time in Mr. Sobczak’s classroom, students competed in a cribbage tournament. Students who were interested in participating signed up at the beginning of the year and were given two weeks to practice before the tournament started. According to Mr. Sobczak, this practice time was provided, “because there were many who did not know how to play.”
Six teams competed in the tournament, for a total of 15 participants. Miranda Schroeder and Charlese Walk were the History Nerds; Cory Scanlon and Simon Seymour were The Buck Hunters; Alec Weinbender, Brett Schultz and Caleb Conniff were ABC; Alexis Schroeder, Isabella Schultz and Ava Privet were The 3 Rats; Kanis Privet and Kaydince Welke were K^2, also known as K Squared; and, finally, Kylie Staggemeyeter, Emma Stemper and Skyler Paus were the Lucky Charms.
The process for picking these team names was unique for each group. Especially notably is the story behind the name The 3 Rats. Throughout most of the tournament, The Buck Hunters (Cory Scanlon and Simon Seymour) were the team to beat, as the team established an early lead and made a show of reminding their peers they were ahead. The Buck Hunters were therefore passionate after losing to Alexis Schroder, Isabella Schultz and Ava Privet, calling the group of three “a bunch of rats.” The girls then decided to claim the moniker and The 3 Rats was born.
Once all the teams were created, matchups began, with the same teams playing each other for that week.
“I gave each team a matchup and then they played that team throughout the entire week,” said Mr. Sobczak. “So, they would just continue making laps around the board and whichever team was winning by the bell on Friday got a point.”
Play then rotated the following week, operating like a round robin, so that all teams received the opportunity to go head to head.
ABC (Alec Weinbender, Brett Schultz and Caleb Conniff) struggled early on in the tournament and were in last place for 3 weeks. However, the team rapidly came back, winning an impressive eight straight games. This winning streak therefore pulled ABC from last place into first. Unfortunately, the streak could not hold and ABC eventually lost in the tournament’s final matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 20, resulting in a tie with The Buck Hunters.
Additionally, there was also a tie for third place on Tuesday between The 3 Rats and the History Nerds (Miranda Schroeder & Charlese Walk).
Prizes were also awarded on Tuesday, with the highest placing team getting first selection. The prizes up for grabs were a Chipotle gift card, a Chick Fil A gift gift and three Cribbage boards.
Given the success of the Cribbage tournament, the class plans to continue with the newfound fun after the holiday and compete in a semester-long Euchre tournament, starting in January.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.