2022 cal high school cribbage tournament.jpg

In the back row, from left to right: Alec Weinbender, Simon Seymour, Ava Privet, Brett Schultz, Caleb Coniff. In the front row, from left to right: Charlese Walk, Alexis Schroeder, Miranda Schroeder.

Caledonia High School students are fostering a love for popular Midwest games.

Throughout this semester, during WIN time in Mr. Sobczak’s classroom, students competed in a cribbage tournament. Students who were interested in participating signed up at the beginning of the year and were given two weeks to practice before the tournament started. According to Mr. Sobczak, this practice time was provided, “because there were many who did not know how to play.”

Caleb Conniff, Alec Weinbender and Brett Schultz show off their winning Cribbage board after the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Caledonia High School Students compete in a friendly game of Cribbage as part of a semester-long tournament.

