Marley Sherbon digs herself out of a trench, while working at the North Wind Project.

Maryley Sherbon has been a Caledonia local all her life.

Despite transferring to Spring Grove’s school district in the third grade and remaining there through her freshman year of high school, Sherbon has always resided in Caledonia and considers the area to be her home. So much so, she even transferred back to Caledonia High School for her sophomore year and graduated as a Warrior.

Marley Sherbon has taken a non-traditional post-secondary route after graduating from Caledonia High School.

