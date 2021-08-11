By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Crashes are something no one ever wants to see or be a victim in, but thanks to donations from generous individuals and businesses, the Caledonia Fire Department will be ready to deploy new tools that can save a life.
The department recently bought four new Genesis-brand battery-powered jaws of life tools. Each tool operates on a power drill battery, making it easy to charge, deploy and move around the scene.
Previously, the department’s older jaws of life tools required hose connections and a hydraulic pump. Now, it’s grab and go. The new tools also require less maintenance.
Caledonia Fire Department budgeted for three tools for the past four years. Through several fundraisers, including the department’s annual fire hall dance, a total of $11,000 bought a fourth tool.
“We appreciate the fundraising,” Kevin Jacobson said. “It means a lot when people open the envelope and send money back. We operate on a pretty limited budget. It’s nice to have the funds.”
The department also purchased a new search and rescue side-by-side, which now seats four people instead of two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.