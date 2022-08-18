CAPS Care center

Caledonia Elementary recently opened the new CAPS Care center for infant and toddler daycare, plus presschool.

Occupying what used to be the kindergarten and preschool wings of the school, Caledonia Elementary recently opened a new CAPS Care facility.

The facility has five rooms, two of which are dedicated to infant and toddler daycare. The other three rooms are for preschool age children. The infant and toddler daycare center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, and the preschool area operates during regular school hours.

CAPS Care welcome sign

CAPS Care staff hang a colorful welcome sign just inside their doors, creating an inviting atmosphere.
CAPS care center 1

The CAPS Care Center includes a play area.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments