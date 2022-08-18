Occupying what used to be the kindergarten and preschool wings of the school, Caledonia Elementary recently opened a new CAPS Care facility.
The facility has five rooms, two of which are dedicated to infant and toddler daycare. The other three rooms are for preschool age children. The infant and toddler daycare center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, and the preschool area operates during regular school hours.
There is “definitely a need for this younger age group,” said CAPS Care Director Gretchen Juan.
CAPS Care hosted an open house on Thursday, Aug. 11 and officially opened its doors to the public the following Monday Aug. 15. An estimated 20 people visited the infant and toddler daycare sections of the facility during the open house, and an estimated 60 people toured the preschool section.
The CAPS Care facility welcomed seven toddlers and one infant on opening day and is hoping to host another open house some time in the near future, after fall classes start.
Currently, eight families have enrolled their children in the infant and toddler sections of the CAPS Care facility. Two of these children are infants and an additional seven are toddlers. Fifty-five preschoolers have also been enrolled in the care program for the upcoming school year.
“It’s good to start slow, but we obviously want to get that enrollment up,” said Juan.
As of now, the care facility does not have any COVID-19 restrictions. However, the organization does receive weekly reports regarding the health of those in their care and has been vigilant about staying up to date on any and all CDC safety recommendations.
CAPS Care is fully staffed, with six people monitoring the preschool section and 10 people operating as daycare staff for infants and toddlers. Of these 16 hires, eight are teacher qualified. Requirements to become teacher qualified are either the completion of a two-year degree or earning a certain number of college credits specifically geared toward education or care, in conjunction with a certain number of hours experience working in the educational field.
The curriculum at CAPS Care is mostly creative, with themed lessons that rotate every three to four weeks. During these themed lessons, the kids will focus on a specific topic and spend the next few weeks learning about that subject. This curriculum is not created internally, but rather ordered by the CAPS Care facility for the purpose of educating those in their care.
Per licensing requirements, CAPS Care must have two books per child, two puzzles and many other educational tools to ensure all children have access to learning materials.
“It’s all about hands on manipulatives,” said Juan.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
