The Caledonia Argus sent out “True Meaning of Christmas” essays to students from Mrs. Newgaard’s kindergarten class at the Caledonia Elementary School. Below are the students' responses.
Vance Becker
Vance Becker
Son of Dylan and Andrea Becker
The true meaning of Christmas is going to my grandma’s house to open presents.
Emmett Foote
Son of Christina Jackson and Fletcher Foote
The true meaning of Christmas is presents, cookies and the tree.
Will Goetzinger
Son of Isaac and Laura Goetzinger
The true meaning of Christmas is Jesus’s birthday.
Emma Nutt
Daughter of Mark and Jennifer Nutt
The true meaning of Christmas is you get presents from Santa Claus and spend time with my family.
Alexander Palm
Son of Brian and Andrea Palm
The true meaning of Christmas is lights, Christmas trees and stars.
Gideon Palm
Son of Brian and Andrea Palm
The true meaning of Christmas is Jesus.
Viola Lieteau
The true meaning of Christmas is opening presents from my family (maybe Mark) and decorating our tree. We put up our stockings. Me and Avery take turns putting up the star.
Piper McCabe
Daughter of Jordan and Emily McCabe
Christmas, it means getting presents and making me happy.
Jolene Myhre
Daughter of Chris and Karli Myhre
The true meaning of Christmas is putting up lights and decorating a tree.
Sofia Portillo
Daughter of Irvin and Carmen Portillo
The true meaning of Christmas is playing in the snow and building a snowman. Mom lets me decorate the tree and dad helps me put on the star. If the star tips, dad fixes it.
Vera Ramsey
Daughter of Jamin and Nicole Ramsey
We get toys from Santa Claus. Sometimes snow falls down from the sky. Santa goes on roofs and down the chimney to give people presents.
Rowan Runningen
Son of Kyle and Brittany Runningen
The true meaning of Christmas, there is snow out, you open presents and you play in snow.
Carter Sims
Son of Torria Sims
The true meaning of Christmas is being good, happy and playing in the snow. I get presents and open them at night. I see toys.
Jordy Stemo
Son of Zach Stemo
I love playing in the snow. I love opening presents and seeing what they are. My mom, dad, sister and I made a gingerbread house.
Alyssa Stokman
Daughter of Rob and Renee Stokman
The true meaning of Christmas is my family, pets, celebrating and decorating our Christmas tree.
Natalee Stokman
Daughter of Rob and Renee Stokman
The true meaning of Christmas is you get presents and you get to decorate your tree.
Delyla Storlie
Daughter of Trevor and Bonnie Storlie
The true meaning of Christmas is opening presents and giving letters to Santa.
Addyson Whitmore
Daughter of Jason and Rachel Whitmore
I like decorating my tree and going sledding and having hot chocolate. I do a lot of fun stuff with my mom and dad.
