The Caledonia Argus sent out “True Meaning of Christmas” essays to students from Ms. Meyer's kindergarten class at the Caledonia Elementary School. Below are the students' responses.
Lincoln Meyers
Son of Katherine and Mark Meyers
The true meaning of Christmas is singing songs and Santa bringing presents.
Haven Schedivy
Daughter of Jessie and Darren Schedivy
The true meaning of Christmas is decorating our tree and spending time with my family.
Lillian Thompson
Daughter of Josephine Wennes
The true meaning of Christmas is when my family opens presents. When I see their faces it makes me happy.
Kairi Clayton
Daughter of Joaquina and Blake Clayton
I like getting unicorns for Christmas.
Taytum Herrick
Daughter of Mary and Rob Herrick
The true meaning of Christmas is spending time with my family and decorating the Christmas tree.
Gunnar Rask
Son of Katie and Dustin Rask
The true meaning of Christmas is being with family and cousins.
Brevyn Tessmer
Sara and Dave Tessmer
The true meaning of Christmas is putting up Christmas lights.
Lenna Steele
Daughter of Whitney and Brandon Steele
The true meaning of Christmas is God’s birthday. Having fun with my family and opening presents.
Karver Meiners
Son of Ashley and Kasey Meiners
The true meaning of Christmas is the elves making us presents and Santa and the reindeer come.
Brooks Boler
Son of Dana and Nathan Boler
The true meaning of Christmas is going to my Grandpa’s.
Harlow Burmester
Daughter of Bob and Tori Burmester
The true meaning of Christmas is celebrating about Jesus and good.
Kannon Cavanaugh
Son of Kate McCabe and Kevin Cavanaugh
The true meaning of Christmas is decorating my house with lights.
Hawkin Schwartzhoff
Tayler and Matt Schwartzhoff
The true meaning of Christmas is getting a jacked up toy Chevy, a remote control robot and a combine.
Keira Lange
Daughter of April and Mitchell Lange
The true meaning of Christmas is opening presents and playing with them. Christmas dinner with my family.
Aubrey Mell
Daughter of Stephanie and Geoff Mell
The true meaning of Christmas is presents and seeing family!
Elementary Students Ava Wojahn and Mason Yeager were absent the day the responses were filled out.
