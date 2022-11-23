The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey” essays to students from Mrs. McDonald’s first grade class at the Elementary School in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Cameron Reinhart
Son of Jake and Carlee Reinhart.
How to cook a turkey. Cook for 30 minutes. Cook it in the oven. The oven should be at 50 degrees. Make sure to put salt on it.
Kendal Adamson
Daughter of Amie and Derek Adamson.
How to cook a turkey. You go to the store and buy a turkey. Then, put the turkey on a plate. Put it in the microwave and cook it for 15 minutes. Then, you put sprinkles on it.
Levi Ninneman
Son of Jeremiah and Amanada Ninneman.
How to cook a turkey. First, you shook a turkey. Then, you take its feathers off and you chop its head off. Then, you chop its legs off and take the guts out. Then, you put salt on it and put it in the oven on a tray. How long to put it in the oven is 20 minutes and 30 seconds at 450 degrees. Then, take it out of the oven and invite guests for Thanksgiving!
Brecken Rye
Son of Joe and Natasha Rye.
How to cook a turkey. You go to the farm and pick out a turkey. You pull off the feathers and add seasoning to the turkey. You then cook it in the oven for 2 hours at 90 degrees. Then, you eat it.
Liberty Knutson
Daughter of Brent and Erica Knutson.
How to cook a turkey. You start the oven and then put salt on the turkey. Then, put it in the oven for 20 minutes at 5 degrees. Then, you take it out and eat it.
Gabe Clark
Son of Brandon and Sara Clark.
How to cook a turkey. Thaw it out and then put it in the oven for 30 minutes.
Paislee Howell
Daughter of Brooke Howell.
How to cook a turkey. Before cooking a turkey, you put seasonings on it. Then, you put it in a rectangle pan and place it in the oven. A turkey needs to be cooked for 5 minutes at 400 degrees.
Gabe Palm
Son of Andrea and Brian Palm
How to cook a turkey. First, you put salt on it and some BBQ sauce and we cook it in the smoker. We put lemon in the butt. Then, we close the butt so the lemon can squish the juice into the turkey. Then, put it on the grill. Smoke it at 1030 degrees for 5 minutes. There are so many ways to cook a turkey.
Kenzi Eglinton
Daughter of Casey and Keri Eglinton.
How to cook a turkey. Put the turkey in a pot of boiling water for 20 minutes at 70 degrees. Add salt. Then, roast it over the fire and it’s done.
Felicity Thorp
Daughter of Justin and Heather Thorp.
How to cook a turkey. I put it in a pan and then I would put it in the oven for 10 seconds. But, before it goes in the oven I would put seasoning on it. It cooks in the oven at 500 degrees and, when it’s done, it will be perfect and pink inside.
Cooper Kockie
Son of Shannon and John Kockie.
How to cook a turkey. First, boil two whole scoops of water. Then, wait 10 minutes. Then, drain some of the water out of the pot and put the turkey in the pot. Then, wait another 10 minutes. Turn the temperature to 9 degrees. Check it with a thermometer. The thermometer will tell you how long you need to cook it. Then, put it in a tin pan and cut it up. Then, lay it out for dinner. Put a dash of pepper and salt on it and wal-lah, it’s time to eat!
Camilla Foote
Daughter of Christina Jackson and Fletcher Foote.
How to cook a turkey. Unwrap the turkey. Then, season it. Next, you put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Let it cool off. Then, you can eat it.
Adalynn Schroder
Daughter of Kyle and Jana Schroeder.
How to cook a turkey. You should cook the turkey for 2 minutes. Put it in the oven. Then, set the timer for 15%. After it’s done, put seasoning on it. Then, put sugar on the turkey. Then, eat it all up with your family. Happy Thanksgiving!
