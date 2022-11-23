The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey” essays to students from Ms. Welsh’s first grade class at the Elementary School in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Brantley Moenck
Son of Holly and Kyler Moenck.
How to cook a turkey. I would cut it. Then put it in the microwave for ten hours.
Cameron Emerson
Son of Jessie and Matthew Emerson.
How to cook a turkey. Put the turkey in a pan. Then, let it sit and warm up. Put the pan on the stove and leave for 15 minutes. Add a little bit of salt and pepper. Then, you eat it.
Hewitt Klar
Son of Jim and Anna Klar
How to cook a turkey. Put the turkey on a plate and place it in the oven. The cook temperature should be 250. Cook for 5 hours. Then, take it out and eat it.
Ellie Clements
Daughter of Cara Davidson and David Clements.
How to cook a turkey. I would cook it for 7 minutes. I would cook it in the oven. The temperature has to be hot, like 350. I would put butter and spices on it before cooking. I would put bacon on it too, because everyone likes bacon.
Tanner Schulte
Son of Jake and Amanda Schulte.
How to cook a turkey. First, we shoot the turkey. Then, we put it in a pot and put spices on it. Turn the oven on to 90 degrees and cook it for 30 hours. Take it out of the oven. Cut it up. Then, eat it.
Kami King
Daughter of Dustin and Katie King.
How to cook a turkey. Cook it for 30 minutes. I could cook it on a pan and maybe use a certain dip on it. I just don’t know the temperature.
Ayslin McCabe
Daughter of Kelsey Connor and Shane McCabe.
How to cook a turkey. Cook it for 16 minutes in the oven. At 19%, you can put a leaf on it, or you can put salt on it.
Kailon Turben-Eckert
Daughter of Emma Turben-Krupela and Gregory Eckert.
How to cook a turkey. Maybe cook it at 100 degrees in the oven. You put pepper and butter on it before you cook it. Then, you cook it for 5 minutes until it is yellowish, golden brown. Mashed potatoes and mac n cheese and salad for the grown ups go on the side.
Madilyn Muenkel
Daughter of Pete and Colleen Muenkel.
How to cook a turkey. First, you go to the woods to find the best turkey and then you kill it. Then, you put it in a big pot with lots of water. Make sure you put lots of salt and pepper on it. Then, you cook it at 100 degrees for 10 hours, so it’s nice and juicy.
Kanon Gran
Son of Reegan and Zach Gran.
How to cook a turkey. You cook it in a pan for 30 seconds and put seasoning on it.
Keaton Shukis
Son of Chris and Amy Shukis.
How to cook a turkey. Start the oven like a car engine. Cook the turkey for 30 minutes and, when it’s up, you let it cool off for a few minutes. Then, you cook it again for 30 minutes. Then, wah-lah! It’s done!
Bane Ramsay
Son of Nicole and Jamin Ramsay.
How to cook a turkey. You start by cooking the turkey for 4 hours at 356 degrees. You season the turkey with lemon pepper and onion powder. There is ham stuffed into the turkey. Outside of the turkey you add grapes and lettuce.
Addison Laphan
Daughter of Travis and Heidi Laphan.
How to cook a turkey. I would cook the turkey on the grill. I would cook it for 5 minutes. You should cook it at a hot heat. I would put salt and pepper on the turkey. It’s going to be good when I eat it.
Avery Lietzau
Daughter of Ryan and Jenny Lietzau.
How to cook a turkey. We should cook a turkey for 5 minutes in the microwave on high. We should put frosting for cinnamon rolls on the turkey.
