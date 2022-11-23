The Caledonia Argus sent out “How to Cook a Turkey” essays to students from Mrs. Hansen’s first grade class at the Elementary School in Caledonia. Below are the students' responses.
Bryson Schulte
Son of Amanda and Jacob Schulte.
How to cook a turkey. First, you shoot the turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for 30 seconds. Next, you take it out of the oven and cut it up. Then, you eat it.
Aiden Strapp
Son of Christina Strapp.
How to cook a turkey. First, put it in the oven at 400 degrees for 50 minutes. Then, you take the heart out. Then, you put seasoning on it, like peppermint. Next, you cut it in slices and eat it with a drink and stuffing with bread and butter.
Leo Schmidt
Son of Eric Schmidt and Caitlin Ostlund.
How to cook a turkey. First, you gut it. Then, cut it in half. After that, you put it in the oven for 25 minutes. Then, you take it out and put seasoning on it, like pepper. Then, you put it on a plate and eat it.
Jessa Westland
Daughter of Janet and Jimmy Westland.
How to cook a turkey. First, you put the turkey in a crockpot. Then, you take it out. After that, you let it cool down. You don’t put much on it. Next, you bring it to the table and eat it.
Kinsley Niccum
Daughter of Melissa and DJ Niccum.
How to cook a turkey. First, you put hot water in a pan and put the turkey in it. Then, you cook it for half an hour in the oven. Then, you wash it and eat it.
Logan Wojahn
Son of Glenda Hanson and Scott Wojahn.
How to cook a turkey. First, you kill the turkey. Then, you take the feathers out. Then, you cook it for 5 minutes in the oven. After that, you let it cool down and then you eat it.
RJ Louks
Son of Seth Louks.
How to cook a turkey. First, you need some wood and then you put a machine together to cook the turkey. You cook it for 90 minutes. Then, you cut it up until you have all the pieces. After that, you get a plate and silverware and eat it.
Vienna Augedahl
Daughter of Julie and Kyle Augedahl.
How to cook a turkey. First, you pull its legs off. Then, you cook it for 50 minutes in the oven. After it’s cooked, you take it out and eat it.
Sophie Buros
Daughter of Sara and Shane Buros.
How to cook a turkey. First, you kill a turkey. Then, you put it in the oven for 10 minutes. After that, you take it out of the oven and eat it.
Claire Moore
Daughter of Kellie and Kevin Moore.
How to cook a turkey. First, you put the turkey in a pan and cook it on a stove for 4 minutes. After that, you cut the turkey and eat it.
Emealia Rask
Daughter of Misty and Brandon Rask.
How to cook a turkey. First, you put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then, you see what temperature it’s at. Then, you cut it. After it’s cut, then you eat it.
Bella Steele
Daughter of Whitney and Brandon Steele.
How to cook a turkey. First, you kill it. Then, you put it in the oven for 13 to 20 minutes. When it’s done, you clean it. Then, you cut it up and eat it.
Brogan Lange
Son of Jaclyn and Dustin Lange.
How to cook a turkey. First, you shoot it. Then, you get the bad parts off, like the feathers and guts. Next, you smoke it for 30 minutes. Then, you put salt on it. Then, you cut it into slices and put it on a plate. Get a fork and something to drink. Then, you eat it.
Addyson Fort
Daughter of Hannah and Jamie Fort.
How to cook a turkey. First, you cook the turkey in a bowl for 10 minutes. You then put salt on it and eat oranges with the turkey.
Victoria Pearson
Daughter of Nate and Chelsea Pearson.
How to cook a turkey. First, you put it in the oven and turn the burners on. Then, you cook it for an hour. Then, you take it out of the oven and set it on a plate. Next, you put honey on it. Then, you cut it up and eat it.
Henry Breitsprecher
Son of Andrew Breitsprecher and Diana Forrester.
How to cook a turkey. First, get a turkey. Then, bake the turkey for 10 minutes and roast it. Then, put it on a plate. Put salt on it and a little bit of sugar. Then, put it on the table and eat it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.