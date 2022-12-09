Caledonia friends and families filled the isles of the Performing Arts Center at the Middle/High School on Thursday, Dec. 8 promptly at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of Caledonia Elementary’s annual Christmas program.
Many Caledonia Elementary students could be seen on stage before the performance waving out to the crowd, as well as looking for their friends and family out in the audience.
“Everyone’s excited to see grandma and grandpa and mom and dad out there,” said Susan Link, Caledonia Elementary principal.
For the Christmas program, each grade got the opportunity to perform a selection of holiday songs for the audience. The entire kindergarten through fifth grade came together at the beginning of the program to warm up the audience and performed a few knock knock jokes for those in attendance.
Once these fun, whimsical dad jokes were done, the Christmas concert began.
The kindergarten and first graders kicked off the singing and performed Away in a Manager,Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Up on the Housetop, Let it Snow and Silent Night. Let it Snow was a particular audience favorite, as the kids got very loud and clearly enjoyed the performance.
The second grade then chimed in, singing The Friendly Beasts and Nuttin’ for Christmas, as well as Jingle Bell Rock.
The third grade swiftly followed, singing We’re Gonna Plant a Christmas Tree, O Hanukkah and The Pinata Song.
Going in order of grade, the fourth grade was next and performed Deck the Halls, Red Bird and Make a Buck.
Lastly, the fifth grade class performed Joy to the World, Christmas Vacation and Sleigh Ride.
The program concluded with the audience helping Caledonia Elementary wish first grader, Paisley LNU, a grand happy birthday. The audience, in conjunction with Caledonia Elementary, sang Paisley happy birthday to close out the program.
A social hour followed the concert and Caledonia high school students could also be seen outside the Performing Arts Center before and after the program hosting a bake sale. All proceeds from this sale go directly to the theater department in Caledonia.
The Caledonia Elementary School would like to thank all friends and family who attended the concert, as well as wish them a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
“What better way to experience Christmas than through the eyes of a child,” said Susan link.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
