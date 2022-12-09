cal elementary music director.jpg

Caledonia Elementary music director.

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com
2022 cal elementary Christmas program 1.jpg
2022 cal elementary Christmas program 2.jpg

Caledonia friends and families filled the isles of the Performing Arts Center at the Middle/High School on Thursday, Dec. 8 promptly at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of Caledonia Elementary’s annual Christmas program.

Many Caledonia Elementary students could be seen on stage before the performance waving out to the crowd, as well as looking for their friends and family out in the audience.

2022 cal elementary Christmas program 3.jpg
2022 cal elementary Christmas program 4.jpg
2022 cal elementary Christmas program 5.jpg
Caledonia baking sale.jpg

Caledonia students host a bake sale in support of the theatre program.
2022 cal elementary Christmas program 6.jpg

