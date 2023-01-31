2023 Cal Elementary - 100 days celebration

Caledonia kindergarten pose for a group photo for the elementary school's 100th day celebration.
Caledonia Elementary parents, students and staff gather for a fashion show as part of the school's 100th day celebration.
Caledonia kindergartens walk the runway at a fashion show, celebrating 100 days of school.
Kindergartners decorate fun t-shirts for the elementary school fashion show.
Caledonia kindergarten shows for a handmade shark shirt with 100 teeth as part of the Elementary School's 100 days celebration.
Caledonia kindergarten is all smiles at elementary school fashion show.
Handmade shirt of 100 cards is put on display at the elementary school's 100th day celebratory fashion show.
Caledonia kindergarten rocks a t-shirt with 100 sports balls for 100 days of school.

