Hearts and Hooves Drill Team riders Lynzie Woyczik, Adeline Meiners, Ellie Niebeling, Brairy Proulx, Samantha Witt and Paislee Linn line up for practice.

The Caledonia’s Hearts and Hooves Drill Team has come a long way in eight years.

It started out small with four participants in 2014. However, the program was revamped two years later, in 2016 when Mandi Niebeling took over as the drill team’s coach, after her daughters expressed interest in joining the team and urged the family to get involved.

Paislee Linn and horse Prancy take on Adeline Meiners and horse McRae in a friendly pre-practice race.
Samantha (Sammy) Witt maintains great form while riding her horse Beauty.
Brairy Prouly rides horse Dusty around the ring during Hearts and a Hooves Drill Team practice at the County fairgrounds.
Adeline Meiners and horse McRae take a practice lap around the arena at the County fairgrounds.
Caledonia's Hearts and Hooves competition drill team practice speed, spacing and keeping an even tempo with their horses.

