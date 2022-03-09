By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council set aside some funds for infrastructure improvements on Monday, February 28.
Members voted to transfer $200,000 in unspent revenues from the city’s 2021 General Fund budget to the city’s Capital Improvement Fund “for use on future street improvement projects.”
The council also voted to allocate $300,854 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the city’s Capital Improvement Fund for use on a future street project, with the understanding that the money could be reassigned to be used on a water or sewer project if the need arose.
Another vote implemented a 2022-2023 labor agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., Local #413. That pact includes a 2.0% wage increase in 2022, and a 3.0% raise in 2023. A memorandum of understanding with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #49 was also approved, granting members the same 3.0% wage increase in 2023 (the existing agreement with the union had a 2% increase slated for that year).
Council members approved the hire of Kaleb Fish as a casual, part-time officer with the Caledonia Police Department. Another personnel item was the review of some revisions to the position of street maintenance technician, which were approved along with a decision to advertise for an employee to fill an opening in that job category.
A draft of a solid waste collection agreement drawn up by city staff (utilizing totes) with Richard’s Sanitation was discussed by the council and forwarded to that company for their consideration.
Taylor Skauge of Richard’s Sanitation told the council that an earlier offer his company had made (for a 10-year contract) was priced at a rate which allows the hauler to recoup approximately $200,000 in tote costs over the life of the agreement, whereas the draft calls for a five-year term. So a five-year agreement would need to have a higher monthly price tag.
Council members asked Skauge to bring some options to their next meeting (on March 14), including costs for a five year contact, one lasting ten years, and another (in-between) term.
Members voted to have their attorney draft an interim zoning ordinance on “accessory structures” within the City of Caledonia for possible future use. A potential issue is whether certain agricultural buildings placed within the city limits - including grain bins with dryers - might be considered a nuisance.
An interim ordinance could place a temporary moratorium on issuing certain building permits, giving city planners time to study those issues. “We might want to look at the ag section (of the zoning ordinance) in general...” city clerk-administrator Adam Swann suggested.
Council members noted that no such application had (at the time of the meeting) been filed, but decided to be prepared just in case. An interim (temporary) ordinance would allow the city to prohibit the construction of certain structures for up to one year, city staff noted.
Shade trees offered to residents through a City of Caledonia program are expected to arrive the week of April 20.
Even before that, the city’s new electric vehicle charging station could arrive, as soon as the end of March. That unit is expected to be installed near Gazebo Park behind city hall and the city auditorium. A payment system will need to be set up before the station becomes operational.
