There are three candidates running for seats on the Caledonia City Council at the 2022 election: Brad Rykhus, David Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Stenzel.
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below. Fitzpatrick chose not to respond to the questionnaire.
Brad Rykhus
Age: 32 years old
Occupation: Transportation
Education: MSCST and Winona State University. Major in business management with a minor in law.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Caledonia is home to myself, my family and friends. I grew up in the area and have lived in Caledonia for over a decade. Since holding a place of residence, I have worked locally and taken an active role in serving my community. I used to work as a first responder for Caledonia Ambulance, as well as volunteered with the Caledonia Fire Department.
I currently volunteer with the Caledonia Police Department as a police reserve officer and volunteer with the Caledonia Lions Club. I am also a current city council member for Caledonia and hope to continue my position to better my community.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am currently a city council member for the city of Caledonia. My term ends in 2022. I chose to run for re-election because I want to continue bettering my community. I feel it is important for civilians to take an active role in their town, in order to improve standards of living, quality of the environment and funding. We do not get anything accomplished by sitting on the sidelines. We accomplish tasks by going out and doing so ourselves.
Fellow Caledonians face a multitude of issues today, from business closures, daycare provider closures and staffing shortages, to lack of available resources. I hope to address these issues that are causing undue hardship on my fellow Caledonians. I also hope to preserve local parks and Sprague Woods. Caledonians need a healthy outlet, such as the enjoyment of outdoor activities and, in order to enjoy these activities, Caledonia needs to preserve and maintain its existing parks, as needed.
Sprague Woods is a beautiful area that Caledonians enjoy and is a positive eye opener for those approaching Caledonia.
Education: Associate Degree – Business Management and Associate Degree – Marketing.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Caledonia community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I grew up in Caledonia and currently reside here. I ran for local office in three different elections: twice for county board and once for city council.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Involvement in local government is a great way to make a difference in my community.
I want to be sure that my neighbors are fairly represented and that someone is acting in their best interests. Promoting the growth of local businesses, both new and old is a primary topic. The city needs to continue to foster a business-friendly and entrepreneurial environment. A decision will need to be made by our community at some point. Do we want our city to expand or do we want to risk contraction by remaining stationary?
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.