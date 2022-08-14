Following a public hearing on the topic, the Caledonia City Council ordered a major street improvement project last week, directing the city engineer to prepare the plans and specifications to make it happen.

Matt Mohs, of Bolton & Menk, serves as Caledonia’s city engineer. He provided an overview of the East Grove/South Marshall Street reconstruction project, then took questions from residents during a well attended Aug. 8 hearing. If the council approves those plans and specifications and receives bids from contractors, which they deem acceptable, in terms of the overall cost, the work is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

East Grove Street.JPG

East Grove and South Marshall streets in Caledonia are set for rebuilds in spring 2023. 

