Following a public hearing on the topic, the Caledonia City Council ordered a major street improvement project last week, directing the city engineer to prepare the plans and specifications to make it happen.
Matt Mohs, of Bolton & Menk, serves as Caledonia’s city engineer. He provided an overview of the East Grove/South Marshall Street reconstruction project, then took questions from residents during a well attended Aug. 8 hearing. If the council approves those plans and specifications and receives bids from contractors, which they deem acceptable, in terms of the overall cost, the work is scheduled to begin in spring 2023.
The project would include improvements to utilities, as well as a rebuild of East Grove from South Kingston to South Pine, and South Marshall from East Main to an area 150 feet south of East Grove. The anticipated cost of the project currently stands at $2,006,984. The city will pay for the work with its capital improvement, sewer, and water funds, as well as special assessments from bordering property owners.
The bids the city can expect are one of the big questions at this time, but Mohs said that there is still another significant unknown. With two known petroleum leaks along the streets (according the the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) management of contaminated soils will likely be a contributing factor to the final cost. Mohs said that at best, the City of Caledonia could recoup 70 to 90 percent of those costs through cleanup reimbursement grants, however. The $2 million preliminary cost estimate includes a little under $900,000 for sanitary sewer, water, and storm sewer construction. Mohs noted that around 15 to 20 percent of those costs are included for remediation of contaminated soils.
Other news:
Caledonia clerk/administrator Jake Dickson reported that the city sustained between $16,000 and $17,000 worth of cleanup costs from July 23rd storms which ripped through Houston County, causing county commissioners to declare a state of emergency. With that, the City of Caledonia may be able to file for a 75 percent cost reimbursement from the State of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office. City staff will meet with officials to discuss the matter on Friday, August 12th, he said.
The council also voted to add the purchase of a 2022 John Deere gator UTV to their 2023 budget, for a total cost of $18,186. The city will rent the unit for $100 per month until 2023, and then those dollars will be subtracted from the sale price, public works/zoning director Casey Klug reported. “It’s kind of a rent to own deal,” he said.
Members passed a resolution urging Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to declare a special session, and lawmakers to work “in a bipartisan way” to pass a bonding bill and a tax bill that “includes an LGA (Local Government Aid) increase.”
A single consent agenda vote approved several items. Those included the hire of Emmy Carlson as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Caledonia Ambulance Department, a tobacco license for Jason Redman of the CBD Shop at 111 E. Main Street, and a $221,883 payment to Wapasha Construction Company for work on the new wastewater treatment facility project.
City staff also commended volunteers who routinely labor to make Caledonia’s city parks shine. Those efforts will not be impacted by a series of new park ordinances adopted by the council on July 25th, council members were told.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
