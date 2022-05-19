By Craig Moorhead
T
he City of Caledonia has once again received an “unmodified ‘clean’ opinion” in its latest independent audit. Andrew Forliti, a CPA with Smith Schafer & Associates presented the 2021 audit to the city council on Monday, May 9, after which council members approved the document.
Forliti reported that due to the amount of federal awards in 2021, (approximately $1.5 million) a separate single audit will be required for the city. That will be completed this summer by Smith Schafer & Associates.
Caledonia continued to break the norm in 2021 when it comes to governmental revenue, with LGA (Local Government Aid from the State of Minnesota) contributing more to city coffers than property taxes.
The summary on the audit report also noted that the fire fund, and funds for the ambulance/fire building and the East Grove/South Marshall Street project showed deficit balances in 2021. Governmental debt totaled $1,963,291, with enterprise debt of $2,908,252. The Water, Stormwater, and Light Funds “are generating sufficient cash flow to service existing bonds and maintain cash reserves,” Forliti added. The liquor fund showed a net increase of $27,713, including transfers out of $31,687. That fund stood at $119,179 at the end of the year. And the City of Caledonia had an unassigned fund balance of $1,145,209, “which was 60% of 2021 general fund expenditures,” the accountant noted.
Caledonia ambulance director Mike Tornstrom asked the council for permission to move forward with planning for the department’s next ambulance replacement. The ambulance service has two units, and sometimes both are in use at the same time, he stated. About every six years, the older ambulance is replaced. The last such purchase was in March of 2018, but a new ambulance delivery has a lead time of at least 18 months, Tornstrom said.
“I’m here to get your blessing to start talking with these vendors to actually go through the details of specing out an ambulance,” Tornstrom said.
Initial quotes for a new unit were $224,000 to $223,000. Adding a powerlift cot system (which the newer ambulance has) brings that total to $270,000. Tornstrom said that he highly recommends having both ambulances equipped with a powerlift. The council agreed by consensus that their ambulance director should proceed with the project. Tornstrom also said that he would immediately investigate the possibility of combining an order with Tri State Ambulance to save money.
The council approved an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) offer from low-bidder Winona Controls to provide new heating and air conditioning units at the Caledonia City Auditorium. Those areas have not had air conditioning in the past, and keeping humidity levels under control in the summer would be better for the wood flooring in the upper level, city staff noted. The bid from Winona Controls (Caledonia) was $275,000. The work is anticipated to begin late in 2022, and be completed in early 2023.
The consent agenda included a number of items which were approved with a single vote. Some of those included waiving monetary limits on municipal tort liability for July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, accepting a $15,000 donation from the Caledonia Fire Department gambling account to help pay for a recently-purchased 1998 Pierce Lance Tower fire truck, and hiring Katelyn Jensen as an emergency medical technician with the Caledonia Ambulance Department.
Council members also considered what several other Minnesota cities have as far as special assessment policies, looking over documents on file with the cities of Lanesboro, Hayfield, Spring Valley, Rushford, and Lake Elmo. Several of those policies shared salient features, such as terms of 15 or 20 years, and rates of 20 to 25 percent to be assessed on property owners for certain reconstruction costs. There was no decision yet, but the council did ask city staff to meet with city engineer Matt Mohs and come up with some recommendations on what policy the City of Caledonia should have in place.
