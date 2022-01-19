By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council approved 2022 budgets for its enterprise funds on Monday, January 10. Those accounts include some of the major areas that city government is responsible for, such as water, sewer, and electric service.
Expenses for the sewer fund are expected to total $610,515. Those costs will increase in the next few years when the city has to start repaying the full amount on the loan which will help to fund a $14.6 million rebuild of the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
The water fund lists $427,735 in anticipated expenses, and the electric fund lists $3,082,790 in expenses (primarily for the wholesale purchase of electricity).
The liquor fund includes $972,940 in expenses, which not only cover the cost of merchandise for the city-owned liquor store and operating expenses, but a $25,000 transfer out into other city accounts, providing some extra dollars for city projects.
The electric fund includes a transfer out of $361,320, an important source of funds for various city needs, such as streets and parks.
Council members were told that wholesale electric/distribution costs from MiEnergy Cooperative for 2022 are expected to drop by 1.4% compared to 2021. The city will also continue to receive an estimated yearly savings of $135,208 from an electric service agreement that the council approved in 2021. That pact completely eliminated some third-party transmission charges.
With the WWTP project, a new well coming online, and continued work on streets in the near term, “I feel like our funds are doing well,” finance officer Stephanie Mann reported. “We’ve done what we need to do to move forward, and water (and) sewer... fortunately those rate increases are in place. They need to be in place for the stuff that we have coming forward, and make those payments.”
City council committee appointments for 2022 were approved. The General Government Committee will include mayor DeWayne Schroeder and council member Brad Rykhus. The Personnel Committee features Schroeder and council member Robert Klug. The Public Safety Committee includes Rykhus and Schroeder. The Fire and Ambulance Committee includes council member Amanda Ninneman and Schroeder. The Culture-Recreation Committee will feature council member David Fitzpatrick and Ninneman. The Enterprise Funds Committee will include Fitzpatrick and Rykhus.
City positions for 2022 list city clerk/administrator Adam Swann as director of the Caledonia EDA. Murphy Law Office, P.L.L.P., is listed as city attorney for criminal matters. Flaherty & Hood. P.A., will handle civil cases. Personnel matters will be refereed to Kennedy & Graven, Chartered. The city engineer will be Bolton & Menk, Inc. The Caledonia Argus is the official newspaper. Merchants Bank (and all other institutions covered by FDIC insurance) are listed as official depositories.
Greg Skauge of Richard’s Sanitation is expected to speak to the council on January 24. The company has proposed moving to a plastic tote system for the City of Caledonia, which now utilizes a pay-per-bag arrangement with a monthly household fee.
That agreement was set to expire in August of 2025, but the company is proposing a new contract that would end in 2032. For 2022, customers would have a 65-gallon garbage tote picked up weekly, and a 96-gallon recycling tote picked up every other week. The cost for 2022 would be $14.89 per month for the two-tote service.
Council members approved the submission of a pay equity report to State of Minnesota officials. Completed with assistance from DDA Human Resources (Minneapolis), the report passed a series of four tests which determined that the City of Caledonia did not have any equal pay issues when wages for male and female employees were compared, Swann stated.
Council members also discussed utilizing a portion of the former Frisch property (where the new WWTP will be located) as a playground. With about 3.5 acres devoted to the sewer plant, around 14.5 acres has been left open for a water retention pond, possible walking trails, and other uses, so the playground could be located far from the new treatment facility.
Members noted some interest from residents in establishing a “natural playground” in the area, and decided to investigate the matter, but did not set any sort of budget for the idea yet. Several sources of grant funding might be available to build some sort of playground, Swann noted in an email on the topic which he shared with the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.