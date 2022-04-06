By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Monday, March 29, the Caledonia City Council voted to accept a 10-year trash collection offer from Richard’s Sanitation, which would provide tote service for residents.
If the hauler signs off on the terms of a city-drafted contract, that would become part of the deal, and new totes will show up in Caledonia within a few months. Customers would pay $8.67 per month (in 2022) for a 65-gallon garbage tote which will be picked up weekly, and $7.16 per month for a 95-gallon recycling tote which will be emptied every other week. Future rates were not included in the initial offer, but would be based on “the percentage increase or decrease in the consumer price index for all urban areas, water, sewer, trash...” according to the contract.
When diesel fuel tops $4.00 per gallon, customers will also pay a fuel surcharge which starts at two percent (for $4.00 to $4.24 per gallon) and increases in one percent increments for each 25 cent increase in diesel costs. The council later agreed to add that surcharge to current (bagged) garbage bills. With diesel said to be hovering at $4.94 per gallon, the surcharge for April - which will go on May trash/recycling bills - is 95 cents (14%).
The new rates for trash collection would likely begin only after the totes are delivered to customers, which (if both parties sign the contract) is expected to occur in late summer or early fall, 2022.
Other votes
Following a public hearing on the matter, council members also approved an interim ordinance which establishes a “study period” of up to one year for city planners to review the types of development which will be permitted in the City of Caledonia’s agricultural district.
During that time, there will be a moratorium on new permits in those areas. The actual amount of time it takes to review the ordinances may be considerably less that a year, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann noted. The council will have the authority to end the moratorium at any time.
Another public hearing was held to consider a 30 foot setback variance for Brent Augedahl to build a 30-by-50-foot addition to an existing structure at 312 North Ramsey Lane.
There were no objections to the variance from neighbors, and members voted to approve the permit when the hearing ended. On a related note, the council later approved allowing Augedahl to locate a 2,000 gallon bathroom holding tank for the new addition at the site.
Briefly
The council went into closed session to discuss a memorandum of understanding with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49. The MOU would address the appointment of an interim clerk/administrator while the city takes applications for a permanent employee to fill that position. Swann has accepted an employment offer with the City of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. His last day with the City of Caledonia is April 8.
A single vote approved several items on the consent agenda. Some of those included hiring Ron Freigo as a part-time attendant at the city’s tree disposal site, effective April 1, and the resignations of part time liquor store clerk Makena Speltz, part-time firefighter Will Parsons and wastewater treatment operator Eli Craig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.