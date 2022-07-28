By Craig Moorhead
On July 25, the Caledonia City Council adopted an updated series of rules governing the use of parks, playgrounds, and public grounds. The ordinance is based on a set of regulations from North Branch, Minnesota, and was discussed at earlier meetings. Members made some suggestions on how to mesh those rules with the needs of the City of Caledonia, and then approved a draft copy July 11.
A staff report provided by clerk/administrator Jake Dickson noted that any existing code which is made redundant by the new ordinance would be nullified upon adoption. The ordinance includes expanded language about dogs in parks, the report adds, as well as language which allows “certain prohibited uses at the discretion of the city, including permitted walking hours and alcohol in park shelters.”
Caledonia resident Chuck Schulte attended the meeting, offering some input on the proposed ordinance prior to its adoption. He went through the document in detail, adding that “There’s so many ambiguities here... I think what it needs to be is cleaned up.”
Mayor DeWayne Schroeder said the ordinance update was overdue, and necessary. “We’re trying to get an ordinance set for our parks so we don’t have people setting out tents and living in Sprague Woods like they were for a while,” he stated.
Schulte also said the ordinance should be drafted so that users can follow what is basically an exact set of rules, and the city should first set fines for violations in the document. As it stands, the ordinance simply lists violations as petty misdemeanors, leaving fines (if any) to be assessed according to the severity of the infraction.
“I believe this ordinance is exhaustive because it is discretionary,” Dickson said just prior to the vote. “My thought was that we could trust our police department to make the best judgment calls possible...” Council members agreed, adopting the ordinance by unanimous vote.
Other news
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items. Some of those included an asbestos abatement quote of $4,950 from Mavo Systems (Rochester) to remove pipe insulation at the Caledonia City Auditorium. The abatement will be necessary as part of an HVAC update at the facility.
A school crossing guard cost-sharing agreement between the city and Independent School District #299 was also on the list. The City of Caledonia and the district will each pay 50% of crossing guard wages.
A resolution appointing 19 election judges for the 2022 primary and general elections (for the city’s two precincts) was also approved under the consent agenda, as was the promotion of Isaac Denstad to the post of assistant manager at the Caledonia Swim Center.
The sale of a 2014 Ford Focus which was seized by the Caledonia Police Department was approved as well. That vehicle brought $5,533 - less a State Surplus online auction fee.
There were also a pair of pay requests from Wapasha Construction (Winona). The company submitted a $133,064 bill (payment No. 6) for ongoing work at the wastewater treatment plant, and a $96,799 (payment No. 9) request for work on well house No. 8.
During the public comment session, several residents objected to the City of Caledonia’s new tote system for garbage and recycling collections. There were several reasons given for opposing the recent 10 year contract with the hauler, which was approved after months of negotiations, including the fact that some residents generate very little garbage and recyclables. There was no council action on the topic
