By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council passed a resolution formally accepting $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Houston County on Monday, March 14.
Half of those dollars are earmarked for the Caledonia Fire Department, while the rest will go to the Caledonia Ambulance Department. A later vote confirmed that the ARPA dollars will be placed in the city’s Capital Improvement Fund, to be held there (restricted for fire department and ambulance department ARPA permitted uses) until spent.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said ARPA dollars are expected to be allocated by 2024. “It doesn’t have to be fully spent until 2026...” he added. Council members discussed some potential uses for the funds. The fire district has expressed interest in a new ladder truck, which would likely cost in excess of three times the $40,000 amount, they noted. The Ambulance Department replaces one of their two units about every six years. The last ambulance cost approximately $180,000.
Public hearings
The council briefly discussed updating the Agriculture District section of the city’s zoning ordinances. On Feb. 28, members voted to have their attorney draft an interim zoning ordinance for development in the district which would apply to a section dealing with “accessory structures,” such as grain bins and dryers. But after looking at the ordinances, the city attorney recommended that potential changes cover more than just “grain bins and grain drying,” Swann reported.
So, with the ag district section of the zoning ordinance being about 40 years old, “It might be a good time to just review it in general,” the administrator stated, “because there’s some other things like feedlots and other (items such as) livestock processing that maybe the city doesn’t want in an ag district today...”
A public hearing on establishing an interim ordinance that would establish a study period and moratorium of up to 12 months on developments in the ag district is scheduled for the next council meeting.
As far as regulating noise levels, Swann said that city ordinances do address some noisy situations in general, but do not include specific decibel levels. That brought up a related topic. The council may also schedule a public hearing on altering city code to ban the use of engine brakes (aka “Jake brakes”) on city streets at a future date. “There’s no reason to be using those things in town,” councilman Robert Klug said.
Other news
Swann tendered his resignation as city clerk/administrator, with his last day of employment being April 8, 2022. He later stated he had tentatively accepted an administrative position with the City of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Council members discussed how they will need to find a replacement and transition to a new city clerk/administrator, a process which could take several months. Existing city staff will likely need to take on some extra duties while that process plays out, some noted. “I don’t think it’s going to be easy finding somebody,” councilman David Fitzgerald said.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to have worked for the city,” Swann stated. “It’s a great job and a great community... What’s been nice about working for the city and what makes it hard to leave is that you couldn’t ask for better staff, super talented, super experienced hard-working people. It’s the best group of people I’ve ever worked with, I think, top to bottom in terms of work ethic... a really good team.”
Madison Kratt was hired as a part-time emergency medical technician for the Caledonia Ambulance Department. Council members also discussed the open position of summer baseball and softball manager, then voted to hire Daniel Tweeten to fill that job. Austin Heaney was hired as manager of the Caledonia Aquatic Center for the 2022 summer season. Katie Tornstrom and Jacob Staggemeyer were hired as assistant managers. Nine lifeguards were also hired.
Briefly
A single consent agenda vote approved a myriad of items, including a $71,701 payment for ongoing work on a new wellhouse (for well No. 8), numerous beer and soft drink licenses, and more, including temporary liquor licenses for the Houston County Fair (for use on August 17-21). The vote also approved items such as reestablishing precincts and polling places within the City of Caledonia.
