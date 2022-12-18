The Houston County Board of Commissioners, in a joint venture with the city of Caledonia, approved Resolution NO. 22-56 at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. The resolution was a request to apply for funding from the Minnesota Active Transportation Infrastructure Program to install “multiple Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at pedestrian crossing locations with high volumes of traffic and exposure within the city of Caledonia.”

According to the resolution, the Active Transportation Program “provides grant funding for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects,” and “this funding cycle, … will award $3.5 million in state funding to selected projects.”

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

