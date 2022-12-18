The Houston County Board of Commissioners, in a joint venture with the city of Caledonia, approved Resolution NO. 22-56 at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. The resolution was a request to apply for funding from the Minnesota Active Transportation Infrastructure Program to install “multiple Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at pedestrian crossing locations with high volumes of traffic and exposure within the city of Caledonia.”
According to the resolution, the Active Transportation Program “provides grant funding for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects,” and “this funding cycle, … will award $3.5 million in state funding to selected projects.”
The resolution stated that, in order to apply for the grant, the “Active Transportation Program requires a sponsoring agency for small cities.” In approving the Resolution, the Houston County Board of Commissioners agreed “to act as the sponsoring agency on behalf of Caledonia.” The Board of Commissioners are therefore held responsible to “execute the grant agreement and ensure the proposed project is meeting milestones and dates.”
If approved, construction for the RRFBs would begin in 2024 at six popular intersections in Caledonia. According to the Resolution, RRFBs “have a useful life of over 10 years,” and “will enhance the safety of the pedestrian crossing at intersections by increasing pedestrian visibility and increasing driver awareness.”
“We get lots of complaints and concerns regarding these intersections,” said a city Public Works representative at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The resolution also stipulates that the “grants are paid on a reimbursable basis.” Knowing this, the Board of Commissioners also agreed to “act as the fiscal agent on behalf of the City of Caledonia to finance the total project cost before submitting a request for reimbursement."
Pursuing this grant opportunity is another step in the Safe Routes to School program for the city of Caledonia.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
