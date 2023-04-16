Caledonia landowners joined the conversation on potential ag rezoning in city limits.
The basement of City Hall was packed with people on April 10, as over 15 landowners gathered for a public hearing to address Caledonia City Council's proposed ordinances to “amend the zoning map to rezone all agricultural parcels to R-1” and “repeal sections of City Code that address ag zoning and effectively eliminates ag zoning within city limits.” The term R-1 stands for suburban residential.
Most in attendance expressed strong opposition to the proposed ag rezoning and cited a lack of interest in residential land development as a reason for the disapproval. According to Caledonia Public Works and Zoning Director Casey Klug, the city “would definitely encourage a full development, as opposed to one house.” Landowners pushed against this, however, stating that Caledonia is not in a “hot spot,” like Holmen, West Salem or La Crescent, and is, rather, built on farming.
“Developers are not going to show any interest. You’re going to end up going backwards,” said a Caledonia landowner. “There is no money in the locations.”
Attendees also echoed a desire to keep agriculture at Caledonia’s heart, declaring “Whether ag land is what Caledonia wants, it’s what we have,” and they stressed, "It’s important to realize what we are.”
“We’re built on agriculture,” stated a landowner. “It’s not just a job. it's a life.”
Additional concerns centered around how rezoning may affect a farm’s ability to keep land as part of a family legacy and pass it down from generation to generation. Mayor Tank Schroeder asserted, in response to this, “You can farm [the land] the rest of your life. This doesn’t change that.”
It is notable that the rezoning would not affect the land use of current ag property. It would, however, prevent new buildings from being erected on ag land that is devoid of any residential dwelling.
“Farming for life means expanding the farm and building structures to do so,” said a farm owner. “Our concern is to continue to expand our legacy.”
Though ag rezoning is in line with the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan established in 2020 and “details phasing out agricultural uses in favor of residential,” after hearing from its constituents, the council determined forming an ad hoc committee to further explore Caledonia’s options regarding ag zoning would be best.
According to Councilor David Fitzpatrick, “getting a committee set up would be the right thing to do.” The audience and the council at the public hearing both agreed there is a need to include Caledonia residents, specifically ag landowners, on this committee. It was also made known the maximum number of council members legally allowed to sit on this ad hoc committee is two.
A motion to approve the creation of said ad hoc was later voted on and unanimously passed.
“I really appreciate all of you for being here,” said Councilor Amanda Ninneman. “Thank you for showing up.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
