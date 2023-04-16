Caledonia landowners joined the conversation on potential ag rezoning in city limits.

The basement of City Hall was packed with people on April 10, as over 15 landowners gathered for a public hearing to address Caledonia City Council's proposed ordinances to “amend the zoning map to rezone all agricultural parcels to R-1” and “repeal sections of City Code that address ag zoning and effectively eliminates ag zoning within city limits.” The term R-1 stands for suburban residential.

2023 ag land in Cal - County Rd. 1 (2)

Many landowners within Caledonia city limits remain proud to call themselves farm folk.
2023 ag land in Cal - County Rd. 1 (3)

Take a stroll down County Road 1, and you'll find yourself surrounded by farmland.
2023 ag land in Cal - County Rd. 1 (4)

Many in Caledonia consider it a city built on agriculture.
2023 ag land in cal - County Rd. 1 (1)

One doesn't have to travel far in Caledonia to find luscious land for cropping.

