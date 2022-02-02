By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council voted to update their city auditorium usage policy on Monday, Jan. 24.
Public works/zoning director Casey Klug reported that a number of issues have occurred at the facility, including one person who was repeatedly found there late on cold evenings, apparently trying to hide overnight in the lower level.
Klug recommended keying two side doors differently than the rest, and only checking those keys out to users. The rest of the door locks would only be accessible to city staff. And the two side doors which users can get keys for will be set up with special tumblers that will make periodic re-keying simpler and less expensive.
Other staff recommendations included $5 per-hour raises for renting the gymnasium (youth organizations, school games/practices and walkers can still use the space for free). The dining hall and kitchen will also see $5 per hour raises. Prohibited activities in the gymnasium were set to include consumption of food and beverages other than water, but the council decided to leave that suggestion out of the motion.
The policy already prohibits “activities that are reasonably likely to damage the auditorium gymnasium,” and the city is already allowed to require insurance from those who plan to use the auditorium.
The city clerk/administrator will have the authority to prohibit or limit use of the auditorium “based on knowledge that a particular patron intends or is likely to use the gym” for “prohibited activities,” or knowledge that the patron has violated the usage policy, “committed theft or engaged in disruptive behavior while using the facility, or caused damage to other public facilities.” Those prohibitions are subject to appeal to the city council.
Those who check out a side-door key will need to provide a $100 deposit, and the key must be returned to city hall “by the close of business the next day” following the reservation. Key deposits will be forfeited if the key is not returned by the deadline, according to the document. And keys can not be retained for intermittent use.
Other news
The council approved a series of provisions for a tentative labor agreement between the City of Caledonia and Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #413. Those included 2% raises in 2022 and 3% pay increases in 2023. Overtime, callback, court time, night shift differential, and standby pay was raised from $4.35 per hour to $5 per hour. Insurance contributions for those participating in the Local 49 Health and Welfare Plan made by the city will total $1,252 per month in 2022, with an 80/20 split if premiums rise in 2023. The city also agrees to open another union employee contract to include the same 2023 pay increase.
Greg Skauge of Richard’s Sanitation spoke to council members about a contract offer for city residences which would provide separate plastic totes for garbage and recycling.
Customers would have a 65-gallon garbage tote picked up weekly, and a 96-gallon recycling tote picked up every other week. The cost for 2022 would be $14.89 per month for the two-tote service, with 1% to 3% yearly increases expected after that, Skauge said.
“We just did Spring Grove back in October and they’re doing pretty good,” he noted. “Since we’ve done that, the recycling with the carts has went up (by) two times in a month, more than what we normally have. So it works, where they don’t have to separate (recyclables).”
City staff said owners of apartment buildings within the City of Caledonia have traditionally made arrangements directly with haulers to pick up trash.
Skauge said the new service (with new unused totes) could begin in August or September if the council decides to accept the offer. He also stated the contract offer is based on current tote costs, and those could rise as soon as February. The contract includes an $80 charge for damaged totes, which belong to the company.
Members decided to hold off on accepting the 10-year offer until they could consult their attorney. In addition, “We’re going to have to give our residents notice,” mayor DeWayne Schroeder said. “We even talked about sending out a questionnaire to see how many want it and how many don’t...”
The council tabled a quote from Dunn Blacktop to construct a tennis court and two pickleball courts at East Grant Street.
Since the plan now calls for a somewhat different layout, “We’d be approving something that’s not accurate,” Klug stated. The $136,477 bid included the underlying base, asphalt and acrylic coating, plus striping, fencing, lights and signage.
Klug suggested that city workers might haul in and place the new base prior to the winter of 2022-23 so that it would have time to settle, then (if adequate funding is secured) the project could proceed in the spring of 2023.
Briefly
The consent agenda included several items. The resignations of two emergency medical technicians (Josh Meyer and Sarah Barnes) from the Caledonia Ambulance Department were accepted, while Travis Skorstad and Elizabeth Stortz were hired as emergency medical responders.
An amendment to the Small Cities Development Program was accepted (extending the contract to September 30, 2022).
An education affiliation agreement between the City of Caledonia (Ambulance Department) and Gunderson Lutheran Administrative Services, Inc. was accepted along with a program addendum (including additional specific details) between those parties. The Caledonia Ambulance Department provides training to various organizations in the region. The consent vote also approved a $2,000 contribution to the Houston County Attorney’s Office for victim/witness services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.