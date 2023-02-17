The City Council for Caledonia, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, approved an ordinance regulating the purchase and sale of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The ordinance is an amendment to Title XI of the city’s code, adding Chapter 118.
According to a staff report submitted by City Administrator Jack Dickson, the council contacted an attorney regarding the ordinance and “the one known seller of licensed products” in Caledonia, prior to Feb. 13. A public hearing was also conducted, allowing the community to provide its thoughts and comments on the ordinance.
The ordinance is in response to a state law passed on July 1 that legalized “certain forms of cannabis” and “establishes licensing procedures, penalties, and regulations on the sale of licensed products,” treating “licensing cannabis as we do alcohol and tobacco.”
According to the ordinance, a licensed product is defined as “any product that contains more than trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol and that meets the requirements to be sold for human or animal consumption under Minn. Stat. 151.72.” It is notable that, per the ordinance, medical cannabis is not viewed as a licensed product.
Businesses wishing to apply for a legal cannabis license must do so by submitting a form to the city of Caledonia. In addition to basic information, like one’s name, date of birth and business addresses, the form also requires applicants to “furnish the city with a list of all persons that have an interest of 5% or more in the business.”
Once the completed form has been received, the city then contacts the Caledonia chief of police “to conduct a criminal and financial background investigation.” If these background checks are passed, and the application is approved by the City Council, the license will then be granted.
If an applicant is denied and wishes to appeal, they must do so “within thirty (30) days of the denial.” Additionally, “if a license application is denied, the earliest an applicant may reapply is 12 months from the date the license is denied.” Possible reasons for denial include being under 21, having been convicted in the last five years or being the spouse of an ineligible license pursuant.
The ordinance additionally stipulates that “THC products must be packaged without appeal to children and in child-resistant packaging or containers” and all licenses provided by the city must be “posted and displayed in plain view of the general public.”
Licenses will not be awarded for any movable play of business, vending machines or self-service merchandising. All businesses must also be at least 500 feet from any school. The distribution of samples is also prohibited and no legal sale can take place from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m, Monday through Sunday.
The City, the Caledonia Police Department or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office also reserve the right to conduct compliance checks “at least once per year” on all businesses that hold a valid license. A compliance check “involves the participation of a person at least 18 years of age, but under the age of 21 to enter the licensed premises to attempt to purchase the licensed product.”
Inspections may also be conducted by the City of Caledonia.
If a business is found to be out of compliance with this article, one of three administrative penalties may follow. For a first violation, “the city shall impose fine of $300 and suspend the license for not less than one day or more than three days. A second violation within 36 months will result in the imposition of “a civil fine of $750” and a suspended license “for not less than five consecutive days." A third violation within 36 months results in license revocation “for at least one year."
After a first violation, training from the Caledonia Police Department may be requested. However, “said training shall be at the expense of the licensee.” According to the ordinance, violators have the right to a public hearing and, if requested, the City must comply before an administrative penalty can be imposed. Public hearing requests must be submitted “within 10 business days of receipt of the notice.”
The cost for a THC license is $1,000 and requests for renewal must be made “at least 30 days, but no more than 60 days, before the expiration of the current license.”
“It is the intent of the Caledonia City Council to ensure responsible THC product retailing, allowing legal sale and access, without promoting increases in use, and to discourage violations of THC Product-related laws.”
Please note the ordinance is likely to change and require future amendments, as the state continues to pass legislature dealing with the regulation of THC products.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
