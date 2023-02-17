The City Council for Caledonia, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, approved an ordinance regulating the purchase and sale of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The ordinance is an amendment to Title XI of the city’s code, adding Chapter 118.

According to a staff report submitted by City Administrator Jack Dickson, the council contacted an attorney regarding the ordinance and “the one known seller of licensed products” in Caledonia, prior to Feb. 13. A public hearing was also conducted, allowing the community to provide its thoughts and comments on the ordinance.

THC Gummies

(STOCK PHOTO COURTESY OF PIXABAY)

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments