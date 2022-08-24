Caledonia’s city administrator is facing gross misdemeanor charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Jake Arthur Dickson, 28, was arrested at approximately 10:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 by La Crescent police. Dickson is facing two charges: second degree driving while under the influence of alcohol and third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol.

