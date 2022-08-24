Caledonia’s city administrator is facing gross misdemeanor charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Jake Arthur Dickson, 28, was arrested at approximately 10:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 by La Crescent police. Dickson is facing two charges: second degree driving while under the influence of alcohol and third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the complaint, La Crescent police observed a black truck with a Minnesota license plate weaving within its lane and crossing the centerline, as well as the fog line.
La Crescent police conducted a traffic stop on the black truck near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 26. Two males were reportedly in the vehicle, with the driver being later identified as Dickson.
According to the complaint, La Crescent police “noticed there to be a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle,” and the driver’s “eyes to be bloodshot and watery.” The driver reportedly admitted to having been drinking and “was unable to satisfactorily perform” Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
The driver reportedly refused to provide a breath sample for a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) during the traffic stop, but agreed later at the Houston County Jail after being arrested. According to the complaint, results of the PBT came back with o.23% blood alcohol content (BAC). The current BAC legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.
According to the complaint, Dickson has a prior DWI charge from 2012 in the state of Arkansas.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.