Pictured, from left to right. In the back row: Sammie Sherry, Ability Building Community; David Schoh, Charities treasurer; Mike Klug, member; Dave Strike, member; Steve Buttell, president; Carolyn Freese, SEMCAC; Kim Nielsen, member. In the front row: Wilma Schoh, member; Jean Becker, member; Terry Chiglo, Red Cross; Michelle Elligison, Touching Moments AAA; Joan Crawford, StreetScapes; Jeanine Hosch, StreetScapes.
Caledonia Charities is seeking to help local businesses thrive via its annual donation drive.
As the donation drive for Caledonia Charities reaches its end in 2023, the board will soon meet to determine its proceeds and discuss how the funds will be distributed among its patrons.
Caledonia Charities is an organization that was established in 1951 and has operated successfully in Houston County for over 70 years. The organization has humble roots that can be traced back to canvasing around the city.
“Board members would go around and hand out the envelopes,” said Steve Buttell, the current president of Caledonia Charities. “Eventually, we got to a point where we started doing what we do now — mailing them out.”
He added, “It’s a good organization. We’re blessed to have really good board members.”
According to Buttell, Caledonia Charities holds two board meetings each year, one in the fall and one in the spring.
“In the fall, we set up our drive — who’s going to take care of what?” After that, "Our spring meeting is our disbursement, where we will decide how much everybody is going to get.”
Any new businesses that come to Caledonia Charities asking to be included in the donation drive are also considered at one of these board meetings.
“We try to make these meetings fun,” said president Buttell.
In addition to its fall and spring meetings, board members for Caledonia Charities also get together once a year at Elsie’s to prepare envelopes and send out donation requests across Caledonia. In 2022 the donation ballot featured 18 different organizations, including StreetScapes, Boys & Girls Scouts, SEMCAC, Ring & Run, Community Spirit and many more.
“It’s a small way of giving back to a community that gives so much,” said Buttell.
Though Caledonia Charities does support a few national organizations, such as the Kidney and Epilepsy Foundations, according to Buttell, the board tries “to keep a majority of the funds, locally. … We like to see the money spent here.” The drive’s physical distribution is predominantly located in Caledonia.
“It’s called Caledonia Charities, so we don’t really get outside of that,” said Buttell.
President Buttell has “at least 40 years” of experience working with Caledonia Charities and has been the board president “quite a few different times.” Buttell calls himself “the elder statesman” of the group, and, though he has been involved with many clubs in the area, he noted, “Caledonia Charities is one of my favorites.”
“Caledonia Charities has been around for a long time. … We’ve always been blessed that that community supports us with this one drive,” said Buttell. “We are deeply appreciative of all the people who donate to this, because it helps. It helps our community and it helps people in need.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
