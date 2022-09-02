cal boys soccer.jpg

Lyle Myhre passes upfield.

Despite fighting hard, the Caledonia boys soccer lost 0-6 on the road against Aquinas on Monday, Aug. 29.

Goals were scored by Aquinas at 10:37, 27:36, 52:32, 54:30, 56:16 and 74:56 minutes into the 80-minute long match.

cal boys soccer 1.jpg

Alijah Marschall protects the ball against defenders.
cal boys soccer 2.jpg

Jacob Hernandez digs out the ball for Caledonia.

