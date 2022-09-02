Despite fighting hard, the Caledonia boys soccer lost 0-6 on the road against Aquinas on Monday, Aug. 29.
Goals were scored by Aquinas at 10:37, 27:36, 52:32, 54:30, 56:16 and 74:56 minutes into the 80-minute long match.
"Aquinas is always a very strong opponent, and we just couldn't keep up with them," said assistant coach Andrew Marschall.
"We held them back very well in the first half, but eventually our fatigue caught up to us and that's when we started falling behind," said coach Jay Marschall.
Versus Cotter
The Caledonia boys soccer team lost 0-9 at home against Cotter on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Goals were scored by Cotter in the first half of the match 29:53, 22:59, 17:43, 7:05 and 1:53 minutes in the 40 minute long first half. Additional goals were also scored by Cotter 24:04, 22:50, 22:29 and 15:36 minutes in the 40 minute long second half.
"There's not a whole lot to say. Cotter came and played a great game, and we were not ready for them. We have quite a bit of work to do before we see them again, and I hope we can give them a more intense game," said assistant coach Andrew Marschall.
Future Games
Tuesday, Sept. 6 away game versus PEM.
Thursday, Sept. 8 home game versus La Crescent-Hokah.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
