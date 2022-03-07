By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A Caledonia High School Band student was awarded a new alto saxophone as the result of a grant specifically designed for music students.
Sophomore Jonathan Wallace was one of three finalists in the state to receive a “Helen Day Possibilities” grant. The result? An alto saxophone to help him reach new heights in music.
Band teacher Dustin Moburg told The Argus the award and the saxophone opens up so many doors for Wallace, who wants to pursue a career in music.
“I told him I put his name in, and said ‘Ok, we’ll find out soon.’ Then the next step was the second round. Jonathan made it to the final round,” Moburg recalled. Then came the big news. “I got off the Zoom call, called his mom and him. They couldn’t believe it. They were so excited too, happy and pleased. It’s an absolutely once-in-a-lifetime thing...”
Moburg said Jonathan was a student who worked hard in band and has an interest in jazz. He previously used a beginning student instrument and had outgrown it.
“He’s not a beginning instrumentalist anymore,” Moburg said. “He sounds so much better. It’s so amazing what a new instrument can do and makes you sound and feel. He sounds like a million bucks.”
After the award was granted, Jonathan went to Leithold Music in La Crosse, Wisconsin to receive the new saxophone. With him was his mom and brother. Moburg was also with them. The scholarship funds covered the entire purchase, including extra reeds.
The purpose of the grant was to “help a budding musician move one step closer to their goals by acquiring their next level instrument.” Requirements were defined as a “high school student who is being held back by their student-level instrument” and who “needs financial support to acquire the instrument they need to pursue their dreams and develop their talents.”
Characteristics of recipients were students having “spark and depth when they play,” the “soul of a musician” and the student “sees themselves playing for years to come.” The grant also noted that students should “actively engage in and seek opportunities to play, improve, learn and grow;” their “music ‘sings’ when they play;” and the student can see themselves as a “budding professional or playing for humanity.” A bonus characteristic was that the student had an interest in jazz.
Moburg said the entire process was friendly competition, with many teachers advocating for their students.
“Everyone’s cases were pretty similar. Everyone was in the same situation,” he said. “Everyone was very kind and very supportive of each other.”
Originally, only one finalist was going to be chosen, but the grant committee raised more funds so that three students could receive a new instrument.
Moburg said most music students in Caledonia rent their instrument for about two years, and then usually purchase it. A beginning instrument costs around $700 to $1,000, a mid-level instrument costs about $2,500 to $3,000 (like the one Jonathan received) and a professional instrument costs over $5,000.
Caledonia School District has instruments to rent and loan. Moburg said he tries to get students on their first choice for instrument when they join band, but that’s not always possible. As students graduate, younger band students can rotate instruments, or play the one of their choice.
The Music Boosters have been integral in helping students with costs, especially if instruments are passed down in the family, but need repairs. Moburg said Music Boosters does a lot for students throughout the school year.
For students like Jonathan and for students who enjoy playing music, band is an instrumental part of the school day.
“It’s the only times where they get to express themselves. Throughout the day they have different classes ... but they’re not in a desk. They’re moving around creating stuff on the spot. It’s a very interesting place to be throughout the day,” Moburg said. “It helps with their creativity, problem solving and they work together.”
Moburg added that every part in band is important, from himself to the student who plays a third trumpet part.
“Every part is important, even third trumpet. When they don’t play, you hear a hole,” he said. “That’s what’s great about band here. Students step up here and be leaders in classes and other groups. It always blows me away at how great these students are and they go the extra mile.”
Caledonia High School Band plays at the Minnesota State High School League music contests in March and April. The Large Group contest takes place on March 14, at Fillmore Central, and the Small Group/Solo/Ensemble contest is on April 21, at Rushford-Peterson. The spring band concert will be held on May 14.
About the grant
Helen Day was born in 1923 to a poor family in a tiny rural community. In her youth she faced many challenges as her family moved frequently in search of work.
One day, her house-cleaner mom asked a wealthy employer if she could rescue a clarinet he’d thrown in the trash. She hoped to give it to her daughter who dreamt of playing in the high school band but had no means to acquire an instrument. The employer said yes.
Two years later when Helen’s interest expanded to saxophone, her band director helped her acquire a good instrument and provided encouragement, guidance, and lessons. In doing so he opened a world of possibilities for Helen.
Two years later she launched an 11-year career on the road. Helen played professionally and in community Big Bands and concert bands until two weeks before she died at age 98. This grant seeks to help another young artist pursue their possibilities.
The Perpich Center for the Arts in the Twin Cities contacted band directors throughout the state to inform them about the grant.
